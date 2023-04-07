 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Q13 Fox)   Vengeful ex gifts bomb-ass stereo system to former lover, killing two   (q13fox.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 8:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this would be a story from Tennessee myself. I was mistaken.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. They literally tore the roof off the sucker. This might be the worst thing a Parliament has done to India.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the most impressively executed crime of passion that I've read about in years.  Why has America stopped producing engineers this gifted?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stereo salesman: "It's a killer stereo, the bass goes to 11."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: That's the most impressively executed crime of passion that I've read about in years.  Why has America stopped producing engineers this gifted?


That sort of technology is reserved for baby gender reveals now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Naido: That's the most impressively executed crime of passion that I've read about in years.  Why has America stopped producing engineers this gifted?

That sort of technology is reserved for baby gender reveals now.


Like smoke bomb that acts like a pipe bomb and decapitates somebody.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boom box.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In addition to the ammonium nitrate, Markam also utilized 1.5 kilograms of gunpowder he had taken from firecrackers, gasoline and several other materials to rig the music system, The Express reported

As well as an utter asshole, this guy is an amazing chemist.  Extracting gunpowder from gasoline?  Damn...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.