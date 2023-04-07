 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Florida sheriff goes on a wild rant against gun laws while announcing arrests in shootings that killed 3 teenagers, blames *checks notes*... schools   (nbcnews.com) divider line
57
    More: Florida, Law, England, United States, Education, Murder, Firearm, Gun violence, Research  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Apr 2023 at 6:06 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime,

Oh cool, so given the guns are blameless, maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

/Really don't get the fetishism of the US gun cult.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean I can sort of understand the "logic" used here, in that the one thing all school shootings have in common (other than the whole "guns" thing) is the fact that they always happen at schools.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe you should fire that asshole?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?


Nah we let the poor vote
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If laws don't work, why doesn't the Sheriff just resign?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Red State crime is out of control
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cops suck.

/no good apples
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun.

Shame on the media to not even consider the gun's feelings!
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The sheriff said the suspects obtained the guns used in the shootings through car burglaries.

Arrest the a holes who left their guns unattended.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gun nuts are intentionally obtuse. We're drowning in guns. That's why we have so much gun violence. And cops exacerbate matters by pointing at gun violence as justification to arm themselves in military gear and tactics while bathing in fascist rhetoric.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These people are broken.

It's going to take generations to see a change in these attitudes.
 
henryhill
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elected sheriffs are politicians. In this case a Florida politician. Seems on brand. Fark this guy.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would say it's the parents fault if you're shooting people at 12 years old.
 
Flincher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime,

Oh cool, so given the guns are blameless, maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

/Really don't get the fetishism of the US gun cult.


Small dicks and even smaller minds
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: The sheriff said the suspects obtained the guns used in the shootings through car burglaries.

Arrest the a holes who left their guns unattended.


I heard a nice PSA about that.

"Never leave a gun in a car unattended. Their core temperatures can rise very quickly, causing heatstroke and death"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would there be any net negative if America got rid of the position of "elected sheriff"?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: The sheriff said the suspects obtained the guns used in the shootings through car burglaries.

Arrest the a holes who left their guns unattended.


The sheriff totally misses the point.

Guns are EVERYWHERE in the US. And he and his death cult kindred are the root cause.

Imagine there's no guns
It isn't hard to do 
Nothing to kill or die for 
And no ammo too 
Imagine all the people 
Living life in peace
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of course we could try and figure out why we are going insane as a society, but, too hard.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime,

Oh cool, so given the guns are blameless, maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

/Really don't get the fetishism of the US gun cult.


Back in the 1970s a bunch of insane conspiracy theorists took over the NRA and spent every decade since scaring people into buying more guns while all but enshrining the 2A as the eleventh commandment.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime,"


how long can we make a list of things that don't have the ability to commit the crime?

drag shows
books
meth
plutonium
etc.
etc.
etc.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Florida sheriff"

Well there's your problem right there. Sheriffs are elected officials, and what kind of sheriff do you think they would elect in the same state that elected Desantis?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He seems well adjusted and just the type of person that should have a gun and the power to ruin people's lives by arresting them.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And yet, convicted felons aren't allowed to legally buy guns. Almost as if...something or other...whatever.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They aren't going to care that they are transparently arguing in bad faith while they are unlikely to ever be held accountable for doing so.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe you should fire that asshole?


I'll grab the cannon.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And people accuse me of having a horrible take.

There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲


/
By that logic legalize drugs and most shiat.  You farking idiots.  Jfc.
 
Flincher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: And yet, convicted felons aren't allowed to legally buy guns. Almost as if...something or other...whatever.


Yeah what is the deal with that? Giving felons access to guns will only increase gun sales.


Gun makers don't want you to know this one weird trick!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I would say it's the parents fault if you're shooting people at 12 years old.


who are probably losers which really just makes it an indictment against society that there are so many many kids like this.

people have just gotten to damn stupid, shallow and selfish.
and too in love with a weak man's idea of strength.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime,

Oh cool, so given the guns are blameless, maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

/Really don't get the fetishism of the US gun cult.


It is the pinnacle of marketing. Plain and simple.
 
Mrs. Todd's Mechanic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is true the an unsecured handgun was left in an unlocked car by an idiot. This is not crime in Texas. This is a crime in Massachusetts and subject to fines, jail time, and potential civil liabilities.

In Massachusetts, there is a powerful incentive to lock up your guns. So, maybe a law could have helped prevent this tragedy.

/Q.E.D
//The Sherriff is certainly a part of the problem
///and a dolt
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So we should let everyone have nukes? I mean, it's not the weapons fault that they're so destructive.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: /Really don't get the fetishism of the US gun cult.


Futurama - Who needs courage when you have a gun?
Youtube hxg65LrdbKY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This dude is nuts. Come one. Basically legalize drugs and only arrest people for intoxication.
What hell
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just read something that said some awful high amount of Florida domestic water is lead contaminated. It might be interesting to do a lead assay on the wisdom teeth of Floridians as they get removed and see how bad things actually are.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A well regulated School, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Schools, shall not be infringed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the-turtles-run
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These individuals committed the crime," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Yes, with guns.   Why don't we try something crazy like not giving people guns.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: iron de havilland: maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

Nah we let the poor vote


We shore do.

hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: strathmeyer: iron de havilland: maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

Nah we let the poor vote

We shore do.

[hollywoodreporter.com image 850x478]


If you put all three together you might have half of a high school diploma.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: blondambition: strathmeyer: iron de havilland: maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

Nah we let the poor vote

We shore do.

[hollywoodreporter.com image 850x478]

If you put all three together you might have half of a high school diploma.


And even a tooth or two!
 
Conthan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: The sheriff said the suspects obtained the guns used in the shootings through car burglaries.

Arrest the a holes who left their guns unattended.


I've never wanted to punch someone in the face at my job more than the time I delivered a certified letter to a guy who said,"oh this is the insurance for my guns that got stolen out of my car one night. Time to make another trip to the gun store".
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For that matter...

All these laws against murder and rape. Still doesn't stop murderers and rapists. Why do we even have them, at this point?

/Republican logic
 
robxiii
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not going to lie, I thought he was going somewhere else.

"There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's "       For just a minute, I thought he was going to say Race.   I was relieved, but man my bar is set low with these people.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Would there be any net negative if America got rid of the position of "elected sheriff"?


Then you would end up with appointed sheriffs... and we k ow how THAT turned out...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: For that matter...

All these laws against murder and rape. Still doesn't stop murderers and rapists. Why do we even have them, at this point?

/Republican logic


Some states only recently outlawed marital rape
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: iron de havilland: There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that's the gun. These individuals committed the crime,

Oh cool, so given the guns are blameless, maybe it's cool to find a way to prevent potential criminals from having them?

/Really don't get the fetishism of the US gun cult.

It is the pinnacle of marketing. Plain and simple.


One of the first advertising slogans for Colt Firearms back in the late 19th Century was 'God Made Man, But It Was Colonel Colt That Made All Men Equal'.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.