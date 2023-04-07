 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Woman killed, man injured when stepping away from a lawn sprinkler, into the path of a much drier Kia   (cbs12.com) divider line
13
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez, it's Florida. It's not even cold water.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragically, investigators say the two stepped directly into the path of the Kia and were struck.

Why is it considered tragic that the investigators spoke?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still got wet.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, before I step into a roadway, I do this neat trick where I make sure no cars are coming.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: See, before I step into a roadway, I do this neat trick where I make sure no cars are coming.


Having to be aware of others around me in any way would violate my constitutional freedoms.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, it was a Killed In Action....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: See, before I step into a roadway, I do this neat trick where I make sure no cars are coming.


Click here to see this one weird trick to not dying invented by a Fark user. Morticians hate him.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

olorin604: Jake Havechek: See, before I step into a roadway, I do this neat trick where I make sure no cars are coming.

Having to be aware of others around me in any way would violate my constitutional freedoms.


You have the constitutional right to shut the hell up, at least, until SCOTUS overturns that.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GRAVE REPERCUSSIONS.

/Sees what they did there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
guy gets hit by ice cream truck (ft. Optimo-'I'm Gipper' available on ITUNES)
Youtube SXeTxrZT3Qc
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to live our in the country and had a very long driveway next to a hay field. My greyhounds insisted on long walks, even when the farmer was irrigating. They also hated getting sprayed, but if he was irrigating, it was hot and dry.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: See, before I step into a roadway, I do this neat trick where I make sure no cars are coming.


You don't sound like someone from Florida.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope there was a slide whistle sound
 
