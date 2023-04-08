 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   American journalist charged with spying in Russia, enters first stage of the grieving process   (wtae.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Law, Russia, News agency, The Wall Street Journal, Foreign minister, Cold War, Espionage, Russian news agencies  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've registered with DeSantis' approved journalist list or whatever the fascists are using to clamp down on information these day.


Oh and George Santos.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A thought occurs: don't go to Russia
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A journalist enters a country that is currently at war with one of our allies and is shocked! that he can be used as a pawn or bargaining chip.

f'n kids.   Don't they teach them anything in journalism school?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: A thought occurs: don't go to Russia


Yeah. You'd think we would have learned our lesson from the Brittney Griner fiasco, and the countless other foreigners they've thrown behind bars on petty charges.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: A journalist enters a country that is currently at war with one of our allies and is shocked! that he can be used as a pawn or bargaining chip.

f'n kids.   Don't they teach them anything in journalism school?


Well, he works for the WSJ
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single Russian NHL player should get an IRS audit
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

monsatano: Stud Gerbil: A journalist enters a country that is currently at war with one of our allies and is shocked! that he can be used as a pawn or bargaining chip.

f'n kids.   Don't they teach them anything in journalism school?

Well, he works for the WSJ


Which makes him about 100x more qualified and professional than the average dunce trying to do "journalism" these days.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm guessing for the return of this guy they're going to want back in the Olympics?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Daddy, what does ragret mean?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia."

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Round two of seeing if President Biden trades for a wealth seeking jagoff that ignored State Department warnings.
 
pheelix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I shouldn't have to be the one who reminds people of this, so please pretend Sam Kinison is the one providing such advice:
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you value your freedom, DON'T GO TO RUSSIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! JESUS CHRIST, WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU! DO! NOT! GO! TO! RUSSIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't the Wall Street Journal a Murdoch property? Sooo .... Murdoch should plead the case to Trump, Trump should plead the case to Putin, Putin should order the reporter released.

Murdoch is relieved of a headache, Trump gets to play hero, journalist gets to go home.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anger: "They can't do this! I'm an American!"

Bargaining: "If I just sign whatever they put in front of me maybe I'll be first in line for prisoner exchange."

Depression: "I'm going to be here till Putin goes, aren't I? Take me now, Lord!"

Acceptance: "Apparently I'm allowed to write for the prison newsletter, so long as I don't report actual news. I can do that. I worked for News Corp."
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shinji3i: He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia."

[media.tenor.com image 640x360]

Round two of seeing if President Biden trades for a wealth seeking jagoff that ignored State Department warnings.


That gif should be banned by treaty.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.