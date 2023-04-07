 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The things you find right behind a police station   (wtaj.com) divider line
9
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It took a six month investigation?
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A lot of used condoms and throw down weapons.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It took a six month investigation?


6 months for a general investigation into the state of meth distribution in their parts.  Pretty quick for that sort of thing.  Just happened to turn up people right behind the cop shop
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i was hoping for a photoshop thing...
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you think about it, you could probably find drugs, guns, and explosives in almost any apartment in America.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Remember after the crime bill was passed in the 90's and neighborhood police sub-stations popped up everywhere? They popped up in odd places. Malls, Shopping strips, etc. Most are gone now but we still have one in the back of a city park. A couple years ago they discovered there was rampant prostitution happening in the woods behind the station. I lol'd.

(The cynic in me wonders how many cops were involved & wait, did the cops run the whole operation?)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Throw away guns, dogs, and more pigs.
 
