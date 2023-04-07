 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Trigger warnings have been given to university students reading Dracula to prepare them for its 'descriptions of spiders and other insects'. I guess a blood sucking vampire isn't going to upset anyone   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should also provide trigger warnings to entomology students for their headlines - spiders are not insects.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop hating a natural and fluid choice of red wings.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spiders aren't insects.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A few years back I was participating in reading night in a trans voice class. It was October and we were reading Dracula. I was super excited when it was my turn and I got to read Dracula's first words and slipped into the Bela Lugosi voice I had been practicing all week.
 
catmandu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Major arachnophobe here and I never felt triggered by reading about creepy crawlers. Never watched "Arachnophobia" and I never will, no matter how much I love John Goodman. I know my limits.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Stop hating a natural and fluid choice of red wings.


BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snowjack: They should also provide trigger warnings to entomology students for their headlines - spiders are not insects.

Excelsior: Spiders aren't insects.


Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There should be trigger warnings for trigger warnings
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
California will soon have a sign about potential triggers beyond the border.  Think it is Prop 65.5
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: StoPPeRmobile: Stop hating a natural and fluid choice of red wings.

The name was captain munch. Weird stories.

+1 internets for Bruce
 
BeerBear
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"University of Greenwich helpfully tell readers to expect 'the supernatural"

same can be said about the bible
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trigger warning for homework? For descriptions of spiders?

These kids are WEAK

Back in my day, the books were covered in real spiders and were stored on shelves in rooms with cobwebs on the wall

Every library looked exactly like this. This pic wasn't even hard to find. Even in the movies, old books were covered in spiders that crawled away when you opened the book.

Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know it's the Daily Fail but as a parent of college students this is so not shocking.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: California will soon have a sign about potential triggers beyond the border.  Think it is Prop 65.5


"Warning, being alive is known to the state of California to cause cancer and reproductive harm."
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grauenwolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snowjack: They should also provide trigger warnings to entomology students for their headlines - spiders are not insects.


They are if you own a farking dictionary.

Scientists have a really bad habit of redefining terms in a way that don't match their historical use. Which is why the "list of things that scientists call berries" and the " list of things that everybody else calls berries" have virtually no overlap.

Apparently a scientist is someone who spends a lot of time running how things work and no time learning what things are called.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Oh good I get to use this again"

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
White on white translucent black capes
Back on the rack
Bela Lugosi's dead
The bats have left the bell tower
The victims have been bled
Red velvet lines the black box
Bela Lugosi's dead
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm gonna have to actually agree with the Rs on this being ridiculous.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have received college credit for a course on Vampires so I feel this thread is my time to shine.

The answer is always repressed sexuality
 
shinji3i
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Trigger warning for homework? For descriptions of spiders?

These kids are WEAK

Back in my day, the books were covered in real spiders and were stored on shelves in rooms with cobwebs on the wall

Every library looked exactly like this. This pic wasn't even hard to find. Even in the movies, old books were covered in spiders that crawled away when you opened the book.

Are the kids the one who made the policy or is it the Boomer/Gen Xer faculty leads?
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: White on white translucent black capes
Back on the rack
Bela Lugosi's dead
The bats have left the bell tower
The victims have been bled
Red velvet lines the black box
Bela Lugosi's dead


One of my favorite bands.

But admittedly the way that tune starts, it can be difficult to pick the right RPM setting on the record player since its just percussion for many bars.

/vinyl, it's not just for clothing anymore
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: Jake Havechek: White on white translucent black capes
Back on the rack
Bela Lugosi's dead
The bats have left the bell tower
The victims have been bled
Red velvet lines the black box
Bela Lugosi's dead

One of my favorite bands.

But admittedly the way that tune starts, it can be difficult to pick the right RPM setting on the record player since its just percussion for many bars.

/vinyl, it's not just for clothing anymore


I originally bought that on vinyl but also got the import CD single.  For the longest time, it was the only way to get "Boys" which was on the flip side.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Yeah I'm gonna have to actually agree with the Rs on this being ridiculous.


I can understand thinking such things are pointless and unnecessary.

I do not understand continuous moral hazard articles claiming they signal the end of civilization.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm amused that some newer games have spider sliders, for those who have a visceral reaction to spiders.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no, a content disclaimer.

Surely this time the pearl clutching over nothing will make the students appear to be snowflakes
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: "Oh good I get to use this again"

I <3 this so much
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Wine Sipping Elitist: Trigger warning for homework? For descriptions of spiders?

These kids are WEAK

Back in my day, the books were covered in real spiders and were stored on shelves in rooms with cobwebs on the wall

Every library looked exactly like this. This pic wasn't even hard to find. Even in the movies, old books were covered in spiders that crawled away when you opened the book.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are the kids the one who made the policy or is it the Boomer/Gen Xer faculty leads?


They wouldn't make the policies if the kids were not so weak.

Think about it, they think the kids are so fragile that they can't even take a description of a spider!

If I were a student, I'd be insulted. Life is much harder that words in a book.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the daily mail
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've heard "triggered" exactly once in real life, and avoided future contact with the person who said it.
 
