(Some Anceint Alien Hybrid)   Gigantic underground cave in Vietnam could be habitat to Ancient Reptilian Race. That, or bats   (howandwhys.com) divider line
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Ted Cruz vacationed in the Yucatan.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. Covid-23.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "Ancient Republican Race" and thought, yeah, sounds about right
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang Son Doong is one of the few unexplored places on Earth...

1000 visitors per year, and a f$cking Hollywood movie was shot there. "Unexplored" my ass.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang Son Doong

Hehehehehe
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for specifying that it's not an above-ground cave, subby.
 
OneStep [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd not heard of howandwhys.com before and now i know i can safely ignore it.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds tasty.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I learned just one thing from Covid, it's that every time they try to blame something on bats, it was actually aliens.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not going to go take a tour of the cave yourself, this is pretty cool.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news-features/son-doong-cave/2/#s=pano37
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They send a thousand people a year into this secret lizardman/alien/elvis clone breeding ground, and not one of them takes a picture of anything but rocks

/just like the open to the public bigfoot preserves in the US, what are the chances
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Underground cave"?

As opposed to...?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Vietnam begins mining bat guano for phosphorus, bats leave caves, and one thousand new diseases run rampant.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormin Gorman: If you're not going to go take a tour of the cave yourself, this is pretty cool.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news-features/son-doong-cave/2/#s=pano37


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: "Underground cave"?

As opposed to...?


Subby's moms .  .  . Nah, too easy
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: "Unexplored" my ass.


Is that something worth exploring?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the Marshalls...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the writer's room on that show, Holy Fark...
//Larry Niven, Theodore Sturgeon, Ben Bova, Norman Spinrad, DC Fontana
///three for David Gerold as the story editor/showrunner
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Great. Covid-23.


Coviet-23 if you please .
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Lizzud People! Or the Illuminati!"
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZMugg: "Underground cave"? As opposed to...?


Not sure if serious. They exist. Where else were our ancient ancestors going to seek shelter?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
