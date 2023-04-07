 Skip to content
(WTOP) Water tank on fire (wtop.com)
10
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's hot
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "There were never plans to "attack the fire" by entering the tank, D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said earlier. Instead, crews monitored the situation, he said. "

Apparently the Uvalde cops found work as DC firemen.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FTFA: "There were never plans to "attack the fire" by entering the tank, D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said earlier. Instead, crews monitored the situation, he said. "

Apparently the Uvalde cops found work as DC firemen.

Apparently the Uvalde cops found work as DC firemen.


No. In this case there were no lives at risk, so there was no point in risking lives for an inanimate object.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
alleghenyfront.orgView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the Haz-Mat team was called out, what is in that water ???
 
emonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lowest bidder, no doubt.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only...
 
