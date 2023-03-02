 Skip to content
(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month March 2023 voting for Main
40
Moderator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Month voting for March 2023!

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Friday, April 7, and ends Monday, April 17, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for March 2023 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you were wondering who started the zombie apocalypse, it was the archaeologist who looked at these "magical barrier" nails and said "this belongs in a MUSEUM"


Linked article: arstechnica.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Drop and give me 200 mouse-clicks


Linked article: therecord.media
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Baboons roll boulder onto hikers before breaking into "Also sprach Zarathustra"


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Palatka, FL decides to just start putting Narcan in vending machines. Entire town last seen passed out in a ditch while crawling to a vending machine


Linked article: news4jax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Raw Dawgz" nonprofit hoping to prevent urban gang violence, visits to Urban Dictionary


Linked article: ketv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Transportation minister resigns after failing to handle Greece fire. Know your extinguishers


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's black and white and red all over?


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thirty-six people in India are unwell


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bullet train finally arrives in San Francisco


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
AIPA


Linked article: kpax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zebra escapes from zoo, possibly due to mourning over the recent deaths of his parents, a need for companionship, or a simple desire for freedom. Basically, the situation's not black and white


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Dairy Queen laughed to see such sport as the thieves ran away with their spoon


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Property owners propose topless cannabis dispensary, sadly not named Boobies and Doobies


Linked article: wwlp.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
♫ Oompa Loompa doopity doo / We found another body for you / Oompa Loompa doopity dee / We thought there were two, but now there are three ♫


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
US Media: The government needs you to find the differences between TikTok selling your data and Facebook selling your data. Young people: they're the same picture


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Today would have been Marcel Marceau's 100th birthday. He would've joined us to celebrate, but he's trapped in a box


Linked article: google.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Free diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake, surprised to find Credit Suisse share price already there


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Goop founder attacked for bad wellness tips, killing Tasha Yar


Linked article: pagesix.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
King knights some remains of Queen


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be making a third sequel if you can't hire Danny Trejo


Linked article: fox2detroit.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Myanmar's monks pray / In peace, they wish to stay / Attack brings death and fear/ Conflicting tales, unclear / Burma slays


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here at Twitter, we don't always test our code, but when we do, we test it in production


Linked article: reuters.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The First of Us


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SPCA says buying kittens from strangers in a parking lot might be shady. Unlike all other things you buy from a stranger in a parking lot which are totally legit


Linked article: bc.ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better to wear it this week than next


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
California sheriff to residents: Please stop calling 911 on Jupiter and Venus. We can't even shoot that high


Linked article: ktvu.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pink diamond expected to set record for auction price, poor decision making


Linked article: edition.cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two planes bump wings at Logan Airport. Before the pandemic they would have just shaken hands


Linked article: breaking911.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Podcasters In Coffee Shops Getting Cars


Linked article: people.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry, Venkman, I'm terrified beyond the capacity for rational thought


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zoom call with Federal Reserve governor is bombed by porn images, steeply rising interest rates


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, cancel that... I guess it says 'HELF'


Linked article: abc7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian state TV host claims Great Britain is forced to eat squirrels because of high Ukraine military aid costs. That is of course ridiculous. They eat squirrels because of Brexit


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth was too busy to respond, so he sent a couple friends to express their opinions


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ex-Juggalos explain their struggle-o. Sounds like someone needs a hug-a-lo


Linked article: ranker.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Severed bear foot gives police paws


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sniper rifle falls off roof to St. Patrick's parade crowd below. In its defense, it was loaded


Linked article: wgrz.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Instead of office chair, dog bed contained bobcat. Would not order again


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
South Carolina lawyer found guilty of Murdaugh


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
