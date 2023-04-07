 Skip to content
(MSN)   NYPD officers inadvertently record themselves being exactly who you think they are   (msn.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maybe that 18 hours that you spend on that f*****g cage in the back will change your mind about life a little bit," an unidentified officer said. "Those kinds of people, nothing will ever be their fault," Enright replied.


I dunno. Seems like they're on to something.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should all be investigated for time card fraud.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Strokes - New York City Cops
Youtube rOmkPrhpQGQ
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NYC cops accidentally recorded themselves making some startling statements

Wait!  Someone was startled by this?
 
T.rex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i'm mostly impressed that his phone was recording for 3 straight hours or more, without filling up the hard drive.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was expecting  something much much worse.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We don't have the headcount to have officers on the street all the time"

*officer takes 8 hours to process a trespass*
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: "Maybe that 18 hours that you spend on that f*****g cage in the back will change your mind about life a little bit," an unidentified officer said. "Those kinds of people, nothing will ever be their fault," Enright replied.


I dunno. Seems like they're on to something.


cdn.psychologytoday.comView Full Size
 
jfivealive
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I was expecting  something much much worse.


I think it paints a pretty good picture of profiling and bias in the NYPD.  Calling someone a liberal coont and being put off by a black lives matter sticker shows a political bias when they shouldn't have any in the performance of their duties.  Predicting someone's guilt because they have a lawyer, which is a constitutionally protected right, is a pretty farking bad look for those that are sworn to uphold those rights.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: "Maybe that 18 hours that you spend on that f*****g cage in the back will change your mind about life a little bit," an unidentified officer said. "Those kinds of people, nothing will ever be their fault," Enright replied.


I dunno. Seems like they're on to something.


That something sure isn't self-reflection.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I was expecting  something much much worse.


They probably already had the conversation about whether they would plant evidence on the suspect before they arrested him.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jfivealive: Evil Mackerel: I was expecting  something much much worse.

I think it paints a pretty good picture of profiling and bias in the NYPD.  Calling someone a liberal coont and being put off by a black lives matter sticker shows a political bias when they shouldn't have any in the performance of their duties.  Predicting someone's guilt because they have a lawyer, which is a constitutionally protected right, is a pretty farking bad look for those that are sworn to uphold those rights.


The "asking for a lawyer = guilty" trope has been a staple plot point in police procedural for decades.
 
barc0001
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: "Maybe that 18 hours that you spend on that f*****g cage in the back will change your mind about life a little bit," an unidentified officer said. "Those kinds of people, nothing will ever be their fault," Enright replied.


I dunno. Seems like they're on to something.


Seems like something that would make a good post over on Reddit under /r/selfawarewolves...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Defunding the police *is* the compromise.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Read the full report over at Gothamist.

No, no I don't think I will.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ZMugg: jfivealive: Evil Mackerel: I was expecting  something much much worse.

I think it paints a pretty good picture of profiling and bias in the NYPD.  Calling someone a liberal coont and being put off by a black lives matter sticker shows a political bias when they shouldn't have any in the performance of their duties.  Predicting someone's guilt because they have a lawyer, which is a constitutionally protected right, is a pretty farking bad look for those that are sworn to uphold those rights.

The "asking for a lawyer = guilty" trope has been a staple plot point in police procedural for decades.


"My Cousin Vinny" shows why you should always ask to speak to a lawyer first in the event you're ever arrested.

Real Lawyer Reacts to My Cousin Vinny (The Most Accurate Legal Comedy?)
Youtube a1I7QBCHqng
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: "Maybe that 18 hours that you spend on that f*****g cage in the back will change your mind about life a little bit," an unidentified officer said. "Those kinds of people, nothing will ever be their fault," Enright replied.


I dunno. Seems like they're on to something.


I see the need to clarify: I mean the the person inside the cage has an accurate view of the situation.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: They should all be investigated for time card fraud.


[shrug]

It's not fraud per se.

The laws require officer to write the report and scan in all the evidence. Everything has to be documented in a certain way to protect the chain of evidence. It's all there in the rules&regulations.

If it takes someone five hours to write a report and log the evidence, then it just...does. You can't punish someone for doing the job too correctly. "Working to the rule" is a great way to stretch a simple job into a six-hour chore.

If it goes into overtime, well, that's how it works when an 8-hour shift bumps up against the right to a speedy trial.  Bureaucracy sucks, don't it?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: They should all be investigated for time card fraud.


They have investigated themselves and cleared themselves of all wrongdoing.
 
