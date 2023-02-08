 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Month voting for February 2023!

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Friday, April 7, and ends Monday, April 17, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for February 2023 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a ewe problem


Linked article: timescolonist.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
98 luftballons


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowlision takes out Tesla. Cow was in self-driving mode. Tesla investigating because steaks are high


Linked article: ktvu.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apocalyptic void appears in the skies of Ohio, surprising no one


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man in black leaves jawbone with gunslingers, flees across desert


Linked article: abc7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky the cat is apparently misnamed, as after managing to make it 1,400 miles from Florida, someone dragged her back


Linked article: clickorlando.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
United Airlines flight plummets for 45 horrifying seconds, nearly crashing into the Pacific and forcing United to levy "premium inflight entertainment fee"


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mod squab nabbed in Mad Square


Linked article: gothamist.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gibbon becomes pregnant while in isolation. Glory Hole-eluiah


Linked article: vice.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia sets sights on Baltics, Mediterranean. No word on Boardwalk, Park Place


Linked article: marketscreener.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two goats were found browsing in a Texas Target, then gently escorted out. They were probably looking for kids' clothes


Linked article: wsaw.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phortunate Phrogger phinds Phoenix, phosters phun phinagling phreely phrom phast, phlustered phreeway phliers


Linked article: fox10phoenix.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-2 takes great Pride in taking a Bad ass picture from an Elevation above the Chinese spy balloon. Hopefully it doesn't induce Vertigo, because this picture is being released With Or Without You


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quidquid est dildo si fortis es -Abrahamus Lincolnus


Linked article: livescience.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kremlin welcomes bounty for Western tanks destroyed by Russian soldiers, which coincidentally is the name of the paper towels that tank crews use to clean those soldiers off their treads


Linked article: reuters.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six tourists injured when rhinos charge their car in India. Next time they'll use electricity


Linked article: ftw.usatoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chile woman becomes first to swim over 1-1/2 miles in Antarctica, is now even chilear


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PFAS times at Hermon High


Linked article: wabi.tv
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas swears it'll have all power restored by February 12. This year


Linked article: kxan.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackknife Daniels


Linked article: wxii12.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have buried him a foot deeper


Linked article: lawandcrime.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As he strikes the match, he casually glances out the gas station window. His eye twitches involuntarily


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever suck dick to place a bet? Experts warn gambling could be the next opioid crisis


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the wake of President Jimmy Carter being admitted to hospice care, Americans have questions. Such as, what is hospice care? Is there pizza there? Can I bring my guns? Do they have parking big enough for my SUV?


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas. Screw you metric system


Linked article: jpost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpenter finds Treesus Christ


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School administrators claim length of week-long spontaneous religious revival at Kentucky college could only be the Lord's work. In unrelated news, the school also confirms professors allow students to attend services instead of classes


Linked article: wkyt.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pain in Spain is caused mainly by girthy trains


Linked article: wionews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand claims to find enough cocaine off its coast to last them 30 years, two if Johnny Depp ends up filming a project there


Linked article: dw.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mormon Church's secret $100 billion investment fund is under investigation. Time to soak in it


Linked article: sltrib.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon over US, waiting for 98 more before they release the nukes


Linked article: wgal.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spy balloon over San Diego during the Trump administration? The government isn't confirming the rumors, but one thing is for sure: if it did happen, it wasn't to learn second half football skills


Linked article: sandiegouniontribune.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexican soap opera star sentenced to five years in prison for fatally punching a man during a road rage incident in Miami. Unclear if the sentence will be served by him or his long lost identical twin brother who's recently awaken from a coma


Linked article: lawandcrime.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops have eyes everywhere


Linked article: kmov.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky Baby Drop Off Box turning out to be a success, replacing the questionable Take a Baby, Leave a Baby tray


Linked article: cnn.com
 
