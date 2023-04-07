 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Next time you think about leaving $92,000 in your NYC car trunk, don't   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
24 Comments
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 32-year-old pulled over around 11 a.m. near 9th Avenue and 54th Street in Sunset Park Tuesday, and started to change one of his car's tires. As he was on the side of his vehicle, two men went up to the car, with one of them going into the trunk"
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah no.

Untraceable.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A man who had stopped his car in Brooklyn to change a tire had a bag with $92,000 in cash stolen from the back of his vehicle, police said."

That's his story and he's sticking to it
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a handoff
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm from New York, where our slogan is: "Show me a guy missing a foot, and I'll show you a guy who tried to hide his money in his shoe."
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "The 32-year-old pulled over around 11 a.m. near 9th Avenue and 54th Street in Sunset Park Tuesday, and started to change one of his car's tires. As he was on the side of his vehicle, two men went up to the car, with one of them going into the trunk"
[media.tenor.com image 220x220]


The guy must have a legitimate reason for the money since he called the cops.

Someone knew he had the money in there and set him up with a flat tire. This was a pretty obvious inside job.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Sounds like a handoff


Something tells me at least one of these fine gentlemen will end up not so neatly pressed and folded inside the trunk of a discarded vehicle.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is true this person was either stupid or ignorant!  Even a glove compartment would have been safer.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.


There was no money. They never looked in the bag. It was just cover for embezzlement.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$92,000 in cash. The only reasonable thing I can think of is that he was going to pay for 4 hours of parking in downtown NYC
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: The_Sponge: One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.

There was no money. They never looked in the bag. It was just cover for embezzlement.


I know....but they thought it was the $1 million at the time.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: The_Sponge: One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.

There was no money. They never looked in the bag. It was just cover for embezzlement.


That could very well be. Maybe the money was from a business this guy owned, it's somehow insured and he was able to stage a theft.

If that's the case, these things rarely go smoothly. There's a possibility the guys might decide to keep the money and some shiat happens.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Note to self: Don't keep nearly $100,000 in the trunk of the car, because it might get stolen."

oy, they kick off tfa with the good joke
 
Maestro_3295
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another theory,

The thief was legit, but it was a bag of laundry or something, and the driver is just using the opportunity to make near 100k disappear
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done things like buy a used car with ~20k cash and that shiat never left my person and I had a gun. Why'd you'd let 92k out of your sight is f'd up.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.


Shut the fark up Donnie. The Chinaman is not the issue.

/Good point
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: The_Sponge: One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.

Shut the fark up Donnie. The Chinaman is not the issue.

/Good point


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an entire chapter missing from that story.  The part that explains how these two random thieves knew there was a bag of money in the trunk.  'cause people don't just assume that broken down vehicles have bags of money in the trunk.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes, Mr. Insurance Company Adjuster, I definitely was robbed of almost a hundred grand, honest.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: There's an entire chapter missing from that story.  The part that explains how these two random thieves knew there was a bag of money in the trunk.  'cause people don't just assume that broken down vehicles have bags of money in the trunk.


Another missing chapter is why did this guy have 92 Gs in cash.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: jtown: There's an entire chapter missing from that story.  The part that explains how these two random thieves knew there was a bag of money in the trunk.  'cause people don't just assume that broken down vehicles have bags of money in the trunk.

Another missing chapter is why did this guy have 92 Gs in cash.


I was expecting this to be about asset forfeiture.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: justanotherfarkinfarker: The_Sponge: One thing I never understood in The Big Lebowski:

Why didn't the Dude and Walter take the ransom money into the bowling alley after the botched hand-off?

/Yes, it was a ringer, but they didn't know that at the time.

Shut the fark up Donnie. The Chinaman is not the issue.

/Good point

[y.yarn.co image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


He shoots he scores!

Years ago, the previous owner at my favorite bar used the term "Chinaman".  However, it wasn't offensive because her heritage is Chinese.

But I knew what I had to do.....

Sponge:  Uh...Annie....Chinaman is not the preferred nomenclature, Asian-American, please.

Annie:  Dude!  I am Chinese!

/Then I explained that I was quoting a movie.
 
