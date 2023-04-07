 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Subby heard banjos playing while reading this headline   (people.com) divider line
30
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The DNA tests indicated they are between second to seventh cousins"

That's a big range for a DNA test, something doesn't pass the smell test.

/One set of my great-grandparents were second cousins.
//Protestant Irish from County Cork, so slim pickings.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So she's my cousin...so sue me.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that you should seek a second cousin as a partner, but that is REALLY low risk for creating royals.

/csb
One of the wife's employees is from Mississippi, and also Asian.  Her (white)husband jokes he married her to make sure he didn't marry a cousin.
When he made that joke around another couple from Mississippi, the wife nodded her head and said "Yeah, I get that.  Good idea" with a straight face.
/csb
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: "The DNA tests indicated they are between second to seventh cousins"

That's a big range for a DNA test, something doesn't pass the smell test.

/One set of my great-grandparents were second cousins.
//Protestant Irish from County Cork, so slim pickings.


Anything second cousin and especially after that is pretty genetically separated and with a spread to 7th generation you probably have more spread than people from Iceland.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should find their family tree, on ancestry dot com

Where I came from, folks had sex relatively early
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't click/hover

Couple with 3 Kids Find Out They're Cousins After Taking DNA Test 10 Years Into Marriage: 'I Was in Shock'
Celina Quinones wondered whether she and her husband Joseph should be together after the discovery but tells PEOPLE she decided, "I'm not going to let some blood come between us"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Not that you should seek a second cousin as a partner, but that is REALLY low risk for creating royals.

/csb
One of the wife's employees is from Mississippi, and also Asian.  Her (white)husband jokes he married her to make sure he didn't marry a cousin.
When he made that joke around another couple from Mississippi, the wife nodded her head and said "Yeah, I get that.  Good idea" with a straight face.
/csb


With Iceland's low population, they have a dating app people can use to make sure they are not related...or at least not closely related.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"7th cousins"

So, basically, "both white"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Irish Dating Show - SNL
Youtube 1_glHa8F7fA
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Different strokes for same folks.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For the guy, this case comes down to recessive genes or protrusive jeans.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/x-files
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I'm a realtor, so I'm used to getting badgered all the time, so I'm like, ah, it's nothing." -hahahaha, yeah, sure Jan. I mean, what do realtors even do, besides sell real estate.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, nothing at all will change on the daily for their 3 children.
/Just normal days at school and all that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The call them "Mountain Williams" in Colorado.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My mother says she's my brother's daughter
I don't even know who's my father
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is my cousin. Second cousin, and I can remember her when she was just a baby, but even I will admit she's hot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From a consanguinity perspective, there's really not that much genetic risk there at second cousins and further out. From the second cousin point, it's only a fractionally elevated risk of genetic abnormality than two randos who met at a bar and bumped uglies.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: This is my cousin. Second cousin, and I can remember her when she was just a baby, but even I will admit she's hot

[Fark user image image 828x1164]


That rug really ties the room together
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Zizzowop: This is my cousin. Second cousin, and I can remember her when she was just a baby, but even I will admit she's hot

[Fark user image image 828x1164]

That rug really ties the room together


Hahaha, I know her and her brother really well, he's a US Marshall. We give her a hard time when she does the Blue Steel selfies-that's her daughter in the background.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just distantly related cousins? Meh.

Call me if they were siblings.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obligatory Part 2:

The Simpsons - Marry Our Cousins
Youtube ULPwkpCy_-8
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is silly
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
being adopted, something like this happening to me has run through my head when I ask someone out on a date
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Just distantly related cousins? Meh.

Call me if they were siblings.


Making them half siblings is a fairly common plot point.  IE, dad cheats on mom with woman who lives down the street; kids grow up in the same neighborhood and eventually get together as adults, and then find out they were related.  There was a House episode with this plot, and this same exact plot was also used in the John Sayles movie Lone Star (major spoiler there but oh well it's from 1996; deal).  I'm sure other TV shows and movies have used this exact plot too.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unimpressed.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Know why we don't do the "reverse cowgirl" in Louisiana?

'Round here we don't turn our back on fambly...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My husband and I did 23andme. We're related. But, it's so far back, it's a joke. Distant cousin. We're both Jewish. That's it.
 
