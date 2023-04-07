 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Narrator)   What better way to spend a bit of time on a Friday afternoon than listen to a short story read to you live by a professional audiobook narrator? None, I say. Visit the link to register, more DIT Reading starts at noon PT, 3 PM ET   (events.trl.org) divider line
10
    More: Live  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello friends! Your friendly neighboorhood audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh here.

Starting nearly ten years ago I began volunteering at my local library, reading short stories and essays during the lunch hour every first Friday of the month. The target audience was mostly people who worked in the area around the downtown library branch, and people would come by to eat their lunch and hears some stories.  It's billed as "storytime for adults". No, not that kind of adult story, although sometimes there is sex, violence, etc.

The pandemic kind of put a kink in the works and for the last several months it's been done by Zoom with anyone is welcome to join in to listen. I'm super happy that we've gone back to live, in-person readings, but they're keeping the Zoom meeting so anyone can join even if they don't live in the area!

All you have to do is visit the link, fill out some basic details and the library will send you a Zoom link to join up and catch a live reading.

It lasts about 30 to 45 minutes, with the actual reading starting about ten minutes after the hour and in theory ending at 10 minutes before the hour. The Zoom meeting will open around that time.

Today I'll be reading some stories from the collection "Shiat Cassandra Saw" by Gwen E. Kirby

Visit the link at the top of the thread or click here:

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults-12
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does she describe shits in detail? Like how corny they are, or slimy, or rank?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: does she describe shiats in detail? Like how corny they are, or slimy, or rank?


I guess you'll have to listen to find out!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this lasts more than an hour I might sh*t my pants.
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do we have to wear pants in the zoom?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: If this lasts more than an hour I might sh*t my pants.


The person who runs the event just said "we have someone named Mr. Fuzzypaws" in a dubious tone.

/I don't run the zoom meeting
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Mr. Fuzzypaws: If this lasts more than an hour I might sh*t my pants.

The person who runs the event just said "we have someone named Mr. Fuzzypaws" in a dubious tone.

/I don't run the zoom meeting



Yep. ready and waiting.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It says it's for adults!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Cyclometh: Mr. Fuzzypaws: If this lasts more than an hour I might sh*t my pants.

The person who runs the event just said "we have someone named Mr. Fuzzypaws" in a dubious tone.

/I don't run the zoom meeting


Yep. ready and waiting.


We'll start shortly, the actual event starts at 1210. I had to give him a brief history of Fark by way of explaining that he might see some... spicy names show up.

/looking at you, AMF
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
iPads don't work
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.