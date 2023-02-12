 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   New York's AG may have won the race to indict Trump, but Merrick Garland is gaining ground. Slowly gaining ground. In fact, if you look closely, you'll see him considering taking his next step. Right now, he's...oh, no he didn't take one. Next time   (msnbc.com) divider line
56
•       •       •

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This 2021 tweet is still relevant.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I understand Jack Smith said he wanted to be finished up by June. Garland isn't going to move at least before JS has finished.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jack Smith is running the show as it relates to nailing Donnie, and is moving at breakneck speed, demolishing attorney-client and executive privilege challenges, and has subpoenaed everyone up the food chain to Pence in the past two weeks, who has agreed to testify under oath very soon.

Also, Smith won a very important appeal today that basically clears the path for any J6 convictions to stick, and not be lost on a flawed ruling by a Trump-sucking judge.

He's playing the long game here, and Garland is rightfully staying out of the daily business of moving the cases against Dump forward.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: This 2021 tweet is still relevant.
[Fark user image 425x411]


Still relevant, but the other side isn't playing Risk. They're playing Calvinball. We should act accordingly.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It feels like the Statue of Liberty will walk before Garrick takes the next step.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Merrick Garland handed this over to Coach Beard because he wanted nothing to do with investigating Trump.
Former Supreme Court Justice nominee Merrick Garland.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It feels like the Statue of Liberty will walk before Garrick takes the next step.


You are like the buzzing of flies to him!

/sorry
 
cocozilla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Democrats respect the process and tradition more than they do justice or results.

One of the many reasons why they keep losing
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Filler.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cocozilla: The Democrats respect the process and tradition more than they do justice or results.

One of the many reasons why they keep losing


That is an excuse. They respect conservatism more than they want to win.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Got you an indictment

columbusfreepress.comView Full Size

Gotta be quicker than that

Do they still even show this commercial?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I understand Jack Smith said he wanted to be finished up by June. Garland isn't going to move at least before JS has finished.


This needs to be better understood. Jack Smith can only recommend charges, and that will come after his final report is completed. Until then ANGH, and after then MSGH (maybe something GH), but that's up to Garland 100%.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Jack Smith is running the show as it relates to nailing Donnie, and is moving at breakneck speed, demolishing attorney-client and executive privilege challenges, and has subpoenaed everyone up the food chain to Pence in the past two weeks, who has agreed to testify under oath very soon.

Also, Smith won a very important appeal today that basically clears the path for any J6 convictions to stick, and not be lost on a flawed ruling by a Trump-sucking judge.

He's playing the long game here, and Garland is rightfully staying out of the daily business of moving the cases against Dump forward.


But it's not fast enough for the Twitiots. Can't you see they're very concerned?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Got you an indictment

[columbusfreepress.com image 300x300]
Gotta be quicker than that

Do they still even show this commercial?


sure.  a saw a screenshot just now from it on Fark!
 
IDisME
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe this is a good thing.  Warm up the sycophants with a minor case first and get them used to seeing him in a court on trial.  Then  go on with the serious stuff.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It feels like the Statue of Liberty will walk before Garrick takes the next step.


Fark user imageView Full Size

She isn't walking anytime soon.
 
fredirc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'race'

/don't @ me about the legal particulars, Trump should have been brought up on *some* charges long ago, preferably while he was still a sitting president.
//fark precedent
///no wait, yes precedent. That should have *established* precedent. We should absolutely have precedent of prosecuting AND convicting criminal presidents and everything else elected and appointed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: wildcardjack: It feels like the Statue of Liberty will walk before Garrick takes the next step.

You are like the buzzing of flies to him!

/sorry


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kubo: Ivo Shandor: This 2021 tweet is still relevant.
[Fark user image 425x411]

Still relevant, but the other side isn't playing Risk. They're playing Calvinball. We should act accordingly.


I disagree.  It's chess with a pigeon.  No matter how good of a move democrats or non partisans make, the GOP just struts around crapping all over the board and ignoring all of the rules.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: because he wanted nothing to do with investigating Trump


Citations or keep your stupid opinions to yourself.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I understand Jack Smith said he wanted to be finished up by June. Garland isn't going to move at least before JS has finished.


I love the smell of napalm in the summer
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look, you've got to be patient.

It's like Casey At The Bat.  Remember that poem?  Casey waited until the EXACT RIGHT pitch came along, and then BAM!  He knocked it right out of the park with a grand slam home run and everyone in Mudville was overjoyed!

At least I think that's how it went, it's been awhile since I read the poem...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cocozilla: The Democrats respect the process and tradition more than they do justice or results.

One of the many reasons why they keep losing


*broken process
*tradition that the other side of the aisle doesn't bother to recognize
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: markie_farkie: Jack Smith is running the show as it relates to nailing Donnie, and is moving at breakneck speed, demolishing attorney-client and executive privilege challenges, and has subpoenaed everyone up the food chain to Pence in the past two weeks, who has agreed to testify under oath very soon.

Also, Smith won a very important appeal today that basically clears the path for any J6 convictions to stick, and not be lost on a flawed ruling by a Trump-sucking judge.

He's playing the long game here, and Garland is rightfully staying out of the daily business of moving the cases against Dump forward.

But it's not fast enough for the Twitiots. Can't you see they're very concerned?


If we're luckily Garland will bring charges quickly after that, at which point Trump and his attorneys will need extra time to prepare their defense since they are already working on the NY case.  Once he gets that delay he can make sure the folks in NY have to delay while his attorneys are burdened with the J6 case, and neither of those can happen until the civil trial on his rapiness has gotten to a point where his other attorneys can deal with the overwhelming workload caused by the Georgia votes affair, which in turns needs to be held up since they can deal with the new flood of requests from Garland.

And then on 21 Jan 2025 he gets his blanket pardon and the country can finally give a sigh of relief that no American president will ever have to pay for his crimes.  (Except Biden, of course- those trials will start on the 22nd.)
 
orangewhippey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Jack Smith is running the show as it relates to nailing Donnie, and is moving at breakneck speed, demolishing attorney-client and executive privilege challenges, and has subpoenaed everyone up the food chain to Pence in the past two weeks, who has agreed to testify under oath very soon.

Also, Smith won a very important appeal today that basically clears the path for any J6 convictions to stick, and not be lost on a flawed ruling by a Trump-sucking judge.

He's playing the long game here, and Garland is rightfully staying out of the daily business of moving the cases against Dump forward.


I hope you are correct.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Look, you've got to be patient.

It's like Casey At The Bat.  Remember that poem?  Casey waited until the EXACT RIGHT pitch came along, and then BAM!  He knocked it right out of the park with a grand slam home run and everyone in Mudville was overjoyed!

At least I think that's how it went, it's been awhile since I read the poem...


nope.  that's EXACTLY how i want to remember it so that's how i'm remembering it!  (this is how Republicans still support Trump, i think)
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Racing.  AHAHHAHAHAH it's passed the three year mark on this shiat, and we know goddamned well ain't shiat gonna be resolved before it passes four.  That fat orange fark should have been rotting in prison years ago.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What ever happened to that whole thing where everyone was too afraid to be the first person to indict Trump, but once someone actually did do it, there'd be an avalanche of indictments from all over the place?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kubo: Ivo Shandor: This 2021 tweet is still relevant.
[Fark user image 425x411]

Still relevant, but the other side isn't playing Risk. They're playing Calvinball. We should act accordingly.


It's not all Calvinball. Some of the louder idiots are running around as a distraction while others are continuing their decades-long plan to roll back the last century or so of progress and bring forth the authoritarian theocracy they have always wanted. Dismiss them at your peril.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cocozilla: The Democrats respect the process and tradition more than they do justice or results.

One of the many reasons why they keep losing


What are the other options? A sloppy indictment? Send an assassin after Trump?
 
Evil High Priest [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have the eeyores recovered from the Happening earlier this week? Poor dears.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: sinner4ever: because he wanted nothing to do with investigating Trump

Citations or keep your stupid opinions to yourself.


Right! If the poster wont add the same citations and evidence every other poster here does when presenting what are always totally facts, then they should not post at all! I mean, I am sure you add citations to every post you make.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: This 2021 tweet is still relevant.
[Fark user image image 425x411]


Yes and no. It's not that the "rules have changed", it's that the Republicans lie and cheat and rigged the game. The only reason why the Mueller report didn't do anything is because Bill Barr filled the air with smoke and bullshiat.

We gotta END this bullshiat that "Now the game has changed" because the Nazis did the exact same Lugenpresse in the media/Ignore the laws in the courts thing, and they didn't change the game for the rest of us. That's because we farked those fascists up from hell to breakfast, which is what we oughta be doing to the GOP.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: What ever happened to that whole thing where everyone was too afraid to be the first person to indict Trump, but once someone actually did do it, there'd be an avalanche of indictments from all over the place?


It hasn't been three or four years yet.  Trust the system.  Give it time.
 
orangewhippey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Kubo: Ivo Shandor: This 2021 tweet is still relevant.
[Fark user image 425x411]

Still relevant, but the other side isn't playing Risk. They're playing Calvinball. We should act accordingly.

I disagree.  It's chess with a pigeon.  No matter how good of a move democrats or non partisans make, the GOP just struts around crapping all over the board and ignoring all of the rules.


That's what calvinball is
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Evil High Priest: Have the eeyores recovered from the Happening earlier this week? Poor dears.


Oh look, it's that foolish opinion that people who were upset that nothing was happening would be even MORE upset by something happening! Great post, that opinion never gets old or stupid.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Look, you've got to be patient.

It's like Casey At The Bat.  Remember that poem?  Casey waited until the EXACT RIGHT pitch came along, and then BAM!  He knocked it right out of the park with a grand slam home run and everyone in Mudville was overjoyed!

At least I think that's how it went, it's been awhile since I read the poem...


I thought he struck out cause he's a loser like TFG.
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eat shiat, derpmitter.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cocozilla: The Democrats respect the process and tradition more than they do justice or results.

One of the many reasons why they keep losing


This, this, this.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: [Fark user image image 245x315]


Dude, that poor kid's been through enough with that weird farker posting that ad nauseum.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: wildcardjack: It feels like the Statue of Liberty will walk before Garrick takes the next step.

[Fark user image 291x173]
She isn't walking anytime soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmugLife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
By Michael A. Cohen, MSNBC Columnist


Figures.

They let him out of prison and what's the first thing he does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Evil High Priest: Have the eeyores recovered from the Happening earlier this week? Poor dears.


Of course not. The arraignment didn't make everything perfect immediately, so now, everything is ruined forever.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: Eat shiat, derpmitter.


why are you such a caustic prick?
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have another thread where Jack Smith wants to hang Trump's ribs on his den wall and so now we gotta have this turd greenlit?

Is this so that FARK is fair and balanced, or something?
 
IDisME
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Evil High Priest: Have the eeyores recovered from the Happening earlier this week? Poor dears.

Of course not. The arraignment didn't make everything perfect immediately, so now, everything is ruined forever.


Hey, yeah, wasn't there one that was gonna buy us all a beer if something happened?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: We have another thread where Jack Smith wants to hang Trump's ribs on his den wall and so now we gotta have this turd greenlit?

Is this so that FARK is fair and balanced, or something?


It's cause Drew likes to keep the Nazis happy.
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: We have another thread where Jack Smith wants to hang Trump's ribs on his den wall and so now we gotta have this turd greenlit?

Is this so that FARK is fair and balanced, or something?


I look at these threads as stumbling into the dark alley on the FPT.

Which is already a dark alley.
 
