(MSNBC)   Nat-C MAGAts are really going overboard with this whole "The Passion of the Trump" thing   (msnbc.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Resurrection... insurrection ... it's all so confusing????
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, I got a few planks of wood and a nail gun...
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, I swear to God if this ends with Trump literally tortured and crucified, I'll call it even and drop everything.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The people so worried about an Anti-Christ are going full tilt in to the Dollar Store Anti-Christ.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.pinimg.com image 442x553]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Totally not a cult.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.
 
Alebak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm not the most attentive person, not even remotely, and even I can tell that this is cult behavior.

So my only take away is that big news media is dancing around the issue so as to not hit the nail too on the head and piss off people who don't even watch or read them to begin with.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Hey, I got a few planks of wood and a nail gun...


Hopefully, it fits tiny one penny nails.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, tell me you've never read the Bible, without saying you've never read the Bible.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Better put some fender washers on those nails,  that much weigh will pull the heads right through!
 
spottymax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anna Perez, the host of a show called Wrong Think, said in response to Trump's Tuesday arrest, "President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump is taking a bullet for me. President Trump is prepared to take a bullet for all of us. What he's is doing is Christlike. I never thought that before today ... He's literally going to prison for us."

Admitting you all are guilty (not to mention completely delusional).
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.


Christ didn't have a little tiny cock with an oversized mushroom head. Plus, Jesus was uncircumcised.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Trump's prosecution is not persecution. And his getting indicted doesn't constitute a sacrifice."

Yeah, Jesus too. He was prosecuted for crimes and his death was in vane.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we just troll his followers by claiming the J in his name is Jamaal?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're literally speaking blasphemy out in the open.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But this new passion play, which is centered around alleged adultery and payoffs, isn't anything like the story of Jesus.

Does go to show what can happen when the only information you have about a guy comes from his fan club, though.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., said Tuesday, "President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered!" Anna Perez, the host of a show called "Wrong Think," said in response to Trump's Tuesday arrest, "President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump is taking a bullet for me. President Trump is prepared to take a bullet for all of us."

When any of that happens we'll talk.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am willing to take my chances on his resurrection... But if you will, please assure me of his crucifixion!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: They're literally speaking blasphemy out in the open.


I've got no problem with blasphemy, but this is just stupid blasphemy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OMG!  It's really cloudy and overcast today!  ON GOOD FRIDAY, NO LESS!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The fact that I'm not Trump fan proves I'm completely well.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The fact that I'm not Trump fan proves I'm completely well.


Or that at the minimum I'm the Antichrist.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Resurrection... insurrection ... it's all so confusing????


The Temptations - Ball of Confusion
Youtube -9poCAuYT-s
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

perigee: LeoffDaGrate: Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.

Christ didn't have a little tiny cock with an oversized mushroom head. Plus, Jesus was uncircumcised.


not to mention that Jesus was ripped, totally buff.  Who wants to see a pasty, bloated Trump in a loincloth?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump has long known that by playing upon their fears and their grievances, he can manipulate evangelicals into abandoning their principles.

Respectfully, Dr. Butler... those are their principles.
 
padraig
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spottymax: Anna Perez, the host of a show called Wrong Think, said in response to Trump's Tuesday arrest, "President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump is taking a bullet for me. President Trump is prepared to take a bullet for all of us. What he's is doing is Christlike. I never thought that before today ... He's literally going to prison for us."

Admitting you all are guilty (not to mention completely delusional).


And she's saying that for a man charged with using campaign fund to pay off a porn star he cheated on his wife with .
 
Robinfro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
2 Peter 2:1-3 (NKJV)"But there were also false prophets among the people, even as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Lord who bought them, and bring on themselves swift destruction. And many will follow their destructive ways, because of whom the way of truth will be blasphemed. By covetousness they will exploit you with deceptive words; for a long time their judgment has not been idle, and their destruction does not slumber."

Lessee...
Republicoonts taking over school boards and education: check.
Secret heresies by selling out the country to Russia & China: check.
Many will follow...way of truth: BIG farking check, thanks Faux "News"!
Covetousness: How many anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans have been caught gargling truck-stop cock & diddling kids? Check.

One thing the Bible got right: humans in power are the same over millennia.
 
Spaced Lion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We're going to see someone start an actual, literal Church of Trump before the end of this.

/And you thought organized religion was a grift before!
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All christians worship the obese orange god. They are all the same.

It always have been a religion of lies, stupidity and hate.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: indylaw: They're literally speaking blasphemy out in the open.

I've got no problem with blasphemy, but this is just stupid blasphemy.


Right, same. It's weird coming from bible-humpers.
 
Ni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The cross Trump has to bear wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't made out of gold, and in the shape of a toilet.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What better way to commemorate the death of the savior than to grovel before a graven image.

Old timers used to call this kind of thing blasphemy.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: perigee: LeoffDaGrate: Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.

Christ didn't have a little tiny cock with an oversized mushroom head. Plus, Jesus was uncircumcised.

not to mention that Jesus was ripped, totally buff.  Who wants to see a pasty, bloated Trump in a loincloth?


He walked everywhere, ate mostly fish, bread, and fruit, and worked as a carpenter.

He was never going to get fat with that lifestyle.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

perigee: LeoffDaGrate: Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.

Christ didn't have a little tiny cock with an oversized mushroom head. Plus, Jesus was uncircumcised.


Uh. The Son of God was a Jew - he'd been clipped.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spottymax: Anna Perez, the host of a show called Wrong Think, said in response to Trump's Tuesday arrest, "President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump is taking a bullet for me. President Trump is prepared to take a bullet for all of us. What he's is doing is Christlike. I never thought that before today ... He's literally going to prison for us."

Admitting you all are guilty (not to mention completely delusional).


Guess she forgot about the part where Christ was innocent.
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can we nail him to a cross and bury him for a few days to see if he rises from the dead?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: perigee: LeoffDaGrate: Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.

Christ didn't have a little tiny cock with an oversized mushroom head. Plus, Jesus was uncircumcised.

Uh. The Son of God was a Jew - he'd been clipped.


Yeah, but he lived with his stepdad.

Joseph: the patron saint of good sports.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Sid Vicious' Corpse: perigee: LeoffDaGrate: Trump is definitely the lesser.  I mean, Jesus didn't have to pay his prostitute.

Christ didn't have a little tiny cock with an oversized mushroom head. Plus, Jesus was uncircumcised.

not to mention that Jesus was ripped, totally buff.  Who wants to see a pasty, bloated Trump in a loincloth?

He walked everywhere, ate mostly fish, bread, and fruit, and worked as a carpenter.

He was never going to get fat with that lifestyle.


Just being a carpenter kept Karen from getting fat. Well, having an eating disorder also helped.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really find that quite offensive. Like, really offensive. Screw these guys.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spottymax: Anna Perez, the host of a show called Wrong Think, said in response to Trump's Tuesday arrest, "President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump is taking a bullet for me. President Trump is prepared to take a bullet for all of us. What he's is doing is Christlike. I never thought that before today ... He's literally going to prison for us."


It's difficult for me to wrap my head around how ... delusional ... this is.

Has anything about TFG ever ... ever ... come off as anything other than self-interested? What has he ever done that hasn't been for his own self-benefit? Much less going to prison for others? Much less sacrificing something for others?

If he was going to prison for anyone, wouldn't he be doing so willingly? Not decrying everyone under the sun and fighting it to the Nth? Jesus foretold and accepted his fate.

He won't even pay people for work done in an even exchange, much less take a bullet for anyone with nothing to gain.

I kinda get how he has such an appeal to people who are in more sheltered parts of the world: If you're rural and you don't know how ruthless greedy urban businessmen can be, if you only share his racism, if you only consume right-wing media, and so on, and so on. But for the vast majority of us ... how can you even buy into this BS to this extent? How can you live with yourself spouting such BS? It's just mind-boggling.
 
ansius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let he who hath raw backed a porn star while your third wife is pregnant with your 5th child and then asked your fixer to pay her hush money out of his own pocket and then acted as an accomplice to his crime when he illegally falsified invoices and you paid him checks from your own businesses and illegally falsified the records of the payments all in order to influence a tight election campaign cast the first stone.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really would like to see Trump Crucified, die on a cross, and placed in a cave for 3 days just to see if he comes back to life

Surprised his MAGA followers do not want to try it themselves
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: spottymax: Anna Perez, the host of a show called Wrong Think, said in response to Trump's Tuesday arrest, "President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump is taking a bullet for me. President Trump is prepared to take a bullet for all of us. What he's is doing is Christlike. I never thought that before today ... He's literally going to prison for us."

It's difficult for me to wrap my head around how ... delusional ... this is.

Has anything about TFG ever ... ever ... come off as anything other than self-interested? What has he ever done that hasn't been for his own self-benefit? Much less going to prison for others? Much less sacrificing something for others?

If he was going to prison for anyone, wouldn't he be doing so willingly? Not decrying everyone under the sun and fighting it to the Nth? Jesus foretold and accepted his fate.

He won't even pay people for work done in an even exchange, much less take a bullet for anyone with nothing to gain.

I kinda get how he has such an appeal to people who are stupid in more sheltered parts of the world: If you're rural and you don't know how ruthless greedy urban businessmen can be, if you only share his racism, if you only consume right-wing media, and so on, and so on. But for the vast majority of us ... how can you even buy into this BS to this extent? How can you live with yourself spouting such BS? It's just mind-boggling.


/"Vast majority of us" is also questionable
 
