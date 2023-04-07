 Skip to content
(CNN)   Achieving a healthier lifestyle is much easier than you think. All you have to do is sleep more regularly, eat better, exercise more, start pretending you like people, and not have stress. See? Why haven't you done this before?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Olive oil, Health, World Health Organization, Sleep, Cardiovascular disease, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Science, Cleveland Clinic  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did all of this.  No alcohol for 16 months.  Healthy diet for a year.  Regular exercise for the last eight months.  Managed to let go of so much stress and anxiety, to the point where I'm comfortable around other people.  I lost 50+lbs and my blood pressure's normal.  I saw the doctor a couple weeks ago and all my bloodwork, ALL of it came back healthy.  Cholesterol, liver numbers, diabetes, everything.

I looked at the test results and cried.  I'd achieved everything I'd set out to do, but I realized because I don't drink, eat bad food, or do drugs, I had way to celebrate.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think you left out this: ...no...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consume processed foods and added sugar.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah.  I couldn't see the keys through my tears.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to lose weight try meth?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll still be ugly.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Don't


bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

👏👏👏 well done sir!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even pretend to like people. But screw that, because smiling causes wrinkles. Resting biatch face is keeping me young.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Congrats, that's a damn proud achievement.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lots of money helps. If I could afford a chef to cook healthy tasty meals and a personal trainer three times a week while I work 15-20 hours a week so I have the time for all that I'd be in great health.
While I'm depressing myself with those thoughts, hand me a gin and tonic.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be an asshole to others unless they deserve it. Moderate being an asshole to oneself unless one deserves it. Ted Turner should give me a news channel.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In today's hectic, go-go-go world, no one has time to do any of this.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go binge-watch "She Hulk" again.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ShiniSenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depressed but want to lose weight? Try Trintellix! When I started it, it was just strong nausea, but then my kids brought home the stomach flu, I was vomiting for 3 weeks straight. It didn't stop til I stopped the meds, and now I can't take a single dose without vomiting it right back up.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was expecting that to end in cancer.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So be rich and have tons of free time? Ok.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lords Of Acid - I Must Increase My Bust
Youtube u1jzVJjk32E
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I am sleeping on a regular schedule, and am exercising much more.  Life is slightly improved.

Eat healthy? Not while there be cookies.

Like people?  What are these people you speak of?
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Soooo, be wealthy, got it. Thanks CNN, insightful as ever!
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are zero people in my life, other than my spouse, that I can call "friend". Sure, there are acquaintances, but there is no one I "hang out" with.

Yes, I have extremely low self esteem, like who would want to spend any time with me, but it's also exhausting.

I guess I'm screwed cuz I sleep like shiat too.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eat the cookies, just eat a salad first
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I woke this morning with a pain in my neck,
A pain in my heart and a pain in my chest,
I went to the doctor and the good doctor said,
You gotta slow down your life or you're gonna be dead,
Cut out the struggle and strife,
It only complicates your life
 
darinwil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure if you have a "diet" Coke it makes all these "health fads" "moot".

/"
//""
/""""
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It sounds so easy. I was recently diagnosed with Diabetes, so I am trying to do all of the things that the article states. I have lost some weight and am starting to do better. It is not easy, but it's worth it. Just do yourself a favor and start before you need to.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I did all that when I was younger.

I was a competitive athlete and I ate very well, no drugs, no booze, worked out six hours a day. That was when I was about 23.

Now I'm 58, I have ruined ankles, arthritis in my knees, a bad back, multiple concussions, and a serious aversion to gyms and exercise.

Health is overrated.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem with Mediterranean diet is geography.
Fish is cheap on the Greek islands.
Fish is very expensive in Denver. Our fishmonger is charging $40/pound for halibut.
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But there is trump filth in the world and there is no reason to pretend to like that subhuman vermin.

I'll be far happier when they are all rolled into a mass grave and covered up.

The nice thing that will happen when trump filth is exterminated is that all churches will be empty, so they can be reused for a positive cause.
 
