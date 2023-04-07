 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Typhoid Mary is alive and unwell in Washington   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock her up!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how they have no problem finding a black man for unpaid parking tickets, but just can't track her down despite knowing where she lives and gambles.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to KOMO News, health officials are due in court Friday, where they will ask for a 16th court order mandating the woman's isolation and treatment, for a period of no longer than 45 days.

How is it some people get all the possible chances? Like the articles where the guy is being busted for his 20th DUI in the past year, or that one that had been arrested something like 12 times in a month?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about giving a name in the article, so we know who she is so we can avoid the contagious coont?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No need to worry, tuberculosis should only be a concern in third-world countries.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: How about giving a name in the article, so we know who she is so we can avoid the contagious coont?


I blame Hippos and HIPPA
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: How about giving a name in the article, so we know who she is so we can avoid the contagious coont?


We can't shame the MAGA crowd!!!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But, but . . . but, her freedom!
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She should be put down like the infected people in the Last Of Us.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wow the one person when i'd a accepted the 'feared for my life' excuse from a cop who shot someone.

She was coughing right me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dear Subs,

Yes, Typhoid Mary did exist. However...She has been an excuse for people to bring out their racist anti-immigrant claptrap for over 140 years.

/ it is especially offensive to Irish Americans
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Funny how they have no problem finding a black man for unpaid parking tickets, but just can't track her down despite knowing where she lives and gambles.


The Pierce County Corrections Bureau reportedly sent over an officer to surveil the woman, purportedly in hopes of finding the safest way possible to take her into custody.

Safest way would be from a distance, with a tranquilizer dart. Staff can then collect her unconscious body while wearing Haz-Mat suits complete with positive pressure respirators, transport her to a setups somewhere with a completely locked zoo cage, and she's in there for the duration. Meals and medication are provided to her remotely and she's only let out when she completes treatment.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

Yes, Typhoid Mary did exist. However...She has been an excuse for people to bring out their racist anti-immigrant claptrap for over 140 years.

/ it is especially offensive to Irish Americans


Not everything is racism.

Some of it's just disease and indifference to the well-being of others.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

Yes, Typhoid Mary did exist. However...She has been an excuse for people to bring out their racist anti-immigrant claptrap for over 140 years.

/ it is especially offensive to Irish Americans


Not half as offensive as adulterated whiskey.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She's a hero of free choice and shining example of personal liberty! I would gladly pay her airfare and hotel stay for her to attend the RNC, the NRA convention, CPAC, and even Mara largo! She will spread the good word in her own special way.
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

Yes, Typhoid Mary did exist. However...She has been an excuse for people to bring out their racist anti-immigrant claptrap for over 140 years.

/ it is especially offensive to Irish Americans


Not this Irish American.

I'm gonna get over it.  When you hear the rest of the generational prejudice my people have been subjected to, you learn to get overstuff pretty quickly.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

Yes, Typhoid Mary did exist. However...She has been an excuse for people to bring out their racist anti-immigrant claptrap for over 140 years.

/ it is especially offensive to Irish Americans


Irish or not, she kept working in kitchens after being forcibly quarantined for spreading illness and causing death.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Difficulty Level: Pierce County
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mary Mallon at least had the excuse of being the first person diagnosed as an asymptomatic carrier. Unwell? She was perfectly healthy as far as she knew. She must have thought she was cursed somehow. I might have myself.

Whoever this is knows what she's doing and doesn't care. And she must have someone covering for her. Mary Mallon didn't. That's how she would up dying in quarantine.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Funny how they have no problem finding a black man for unpaid parking tickets, but just can't track her down despite knowing where she lives and gambles.


I'm guessing she is hanging out on a reservation.  It can hard to find folks in Indian Territory.
 
Bungles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given she presents a clear and present danger - and has chosen to recklessly ignore it - I think this is a perfectly reasonable situation where the rights of her neighbours become collectively more important than hers.

Tell her neighbours exactly who she is. She'll have submitted herself for treatment by the next day.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Irish or not, she kept working in kitchens after being forcibly quarantined for spreading illness and causing death.


It was what work she could do to earn a moderate living at the time. She tried doing laundry work as suggested but it didn't pay enough for her to live.

Had authorities given her a stipend along the lines of UBI (as a public health expense) she might have been able to do steady work where she didn't infect more people. She might have been able to avoid forced quarantine for the remainder of her life.

She also had the issue of:
1. Refusing gallbladder removal (which might have cured her), but surgery of the sort was dangerous back then and she obviously didn't want to risk death.
2. She refused to wash her hands. Germ theory wasn't widespread accepted back then. Perhaps she could have done proper hygiene and she wouldn't have spread the disease, but NOPE she just shiat as people did back then and went back to cooking without washing her hands.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zeaper12: I'm guessing she is hanging out on a reservation.  It can hard to find folks in Indian Territory.


Can they arrest her in Indian Territory? SOVEREIGN NATION!
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are still buildings standing on North Brother Island. Sure, they are crumbling shells and not fit for habitation, but a person could still live in them.

Just saying.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Mary Mallon at least had the excuse of being the first person diagnosed as an asymptomatic carrier. Unwell? She was perfectly healthy as far as she knew.


No kidding, especially when trying to lecture an almost illiterate immigrant about germ theory.

"People around me are getting sick but I'm not sick myself!"

Try to tell her she's causing the illnesses and it's voodoo or witchcraft to her perception.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Pierce County Corrections Bureau reportedly sent over an officer to surveil the woman, purportedly in hopes of finding the safest way possible to take her into custody.

Safest way would be from a distance, with a tranquilizer dart.


Sniper. Head shot.
 
