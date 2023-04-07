 Skip to content
(Politico)   Jon Stewart's rant against Crossfire sure aged poorly   (politico.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Politico. John was right on.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need any show that's willing to hire Tucker Carlson.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL wut
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lick my shiatty asshole, Politico.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone at Politico either didn't understand what Jon was saying or thinks that politics should only be a team sport.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"By the time the comedian showed up on CNN's set, the format had tumbled a long way from the days of 60 Minutes' point-counterpoint segment, or even from the 1990s Crossfire helmed by the comparatively heterodox likes of Pat Buchanan and Michael Kinsley."

So to summarize; Jon Stewart berated a failing show for being garbage, and this article agrees with him. But prior to that, there may have been a good show. So Jon Stewart is wrong for saying a bad show is bad, because it was good in the past?

Fark off, Politico.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sure, he was right. But on the on the other hand, we don't even have Crossfire any more. So maybe he was wrong?"
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and BTW , he didn't say that Tucker Carlson was the bad guy. Paul Begala was just as guilty for our present system.
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that.

Graham's turn on the Daily Show lended him legitimacy which he has blatantly failed to earn in any way. It was an insult both to the intelligence and memory of the audience.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No we don't need that BS. It helped pave the way for a lot of the news channels to turn to opinion channels and just give us infotainment instead of actual political talk.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still my favorite takedown: "I'm not a journalist. The lead-in to my show is puppets making crank phone calls!"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jon should take down Politico next.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. I think he was brilliant with Year of the Cat.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, no. Stewart was on point. We didn't need that kind of crap. What we have now, which is objectively worse, doesn't nullify his original point in the slightest.
FTFA: The problem, almost two decades later, is that what has replaced it across much of the TV landscape is somehow even less edifying. There are news shows that interview, with varying degrees of effectiveness, public figures who have a point of view. But as far as real-time engagement between folks with contrasting worldviews, it's slim pickings. Today's conflict-free opinion landscape is instead dominated by programming featuring like-minded people ginning one another up to even more rage.

/That editorial sucked.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the article says Jon Stewart was correct, and that things have only gotten worse but... Is there actually a point here?

The only argument seems to be making us that the media should be presenting birth sides this again the way Crossfire did, but I seriously doubt they'd be any better at allowing an objectively morally superior position to curb stomp the other. They're still going to be chasing ratings after all.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only pro wrestling I want to see in Politics is Big Bad Joey Biden slamming Quevin through a flaming thumbtack covered desk at the next State of the Union, followed by a Loser Leaves Town match with Kamala versus MTG. Which Marjorie automatically loses, because she's a loser.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we need is Crossfire with Jon Stewart moderating and fact checking in real time.
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that Stewart was wrong, per se, about Crossfire - or early-2000s cable-news pugilism more broadly. By the time the comedian showed up on CNN's set, the format had tumbled a long way from the days of 60 Minutes' point-counterpoint segment, or even from the 1990s Crossfire helmed by the comparatively heterodox likes of Pat Buchanan and Michael Kinsley. Much of the cable-news landscape seemed to be made up of shows seeking to get attention by going off the rails. When Stewart knocked Crossfire by gibing that calling it a debate was "like saying pro wrestling is a show about athletic competition," it rang true. There wasn't a lot of edification going on.

The problem, almost two decades later, is that what has replaced it across much of the TV landscape is somehow even less edifying.

So shut off your farkign television.  shiat for news on there, anywhere
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that just The View with a few less ladies?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need the original Krusty.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it 2 paragraphs before projectile vomiting and ejecting.

Good luck everyone else.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Still, we're at a moment when at least one network, CNN, is recalibrating in the name of connecting to a middle-ground audience.]

Oh wait, he's serious...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson and Alan Colmes across a debate table. Carlson may win an argument against a corpse. Debatable.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'we need more pro wrestling'

/sets entire country aflame
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll save you some reading:
Crossfire was terrible, but since political TV is even worse now, we should bring back Crossfire.

/ terrible article is terrible
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Someone at Politico either didn't understand what Jon was saying or thinks that politics should only be a team sport.


No. Their saying Crossfire leaving left a vacuum, that got filled with one sided channels.  Where Left don't show up on X. And Right doesn't show up on Y.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;Dr: No, thanks.

;Dr:

Or, and hear me out here. Maybe we need to stop reinforcing a media-supported false equivalence between profiteering fascist collaborators acting in bad faith and people actually working to make society a liveable place.

The thing this article misses entirely is you can bring back crossfire, but you're still thousands of hours/week out of balance on conservative echo chambers on radio, the internet and broadcast television. So the solution is giving equal time in some poor-man's apeing of the fairness doctrine so you can farm a wet fart's worth of soundbytes? Here's what happens: the democrat presents a technocratic argument to the populist, the people who agree with the populist think he won, the people who went to college think the technocrat won and at best the net change is 0. More likely you legitimize the fascist and the populist to a wider audience by placing them on the same stage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: "By the time the comedian showed up on CNN's set, the format had tumbled a long way from the days of 60 Minutes' point-counterpoint segment, or even from the 1990s Crossfire helmed by the comparatively heterodox likes of Pat Buchanan and Michael Kinsley."

So to summarize; Jon Stewart berated a failing show for being garbage, and this article agrees with him. But prior to that, there may have been a good show. So Jon Stewart is wrong for saying a bad show is bad, because it was good in the past?

Fark off, Politico.


Fair enough
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nyessssssssssss.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson is correct woke people like John Stewart, given the correct reason, can be party 💩 poopers 💩.  And they will lecture you.

And. fark everyone, everyone, for making me agree with Tucker Carlson.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, the world needs less news shows, less 24 hour news channels.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the author of this article should probably go watch the Jon Stewart Crossfire interview.

I haven't seen it in years, but if I remember right, Jon said, "no, don't misunderstand me - a real debate show would be great. But that's not what you do here. You're... what do you call it... partisan hacks."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In these shows the right-winger was always the main attraction.

Nobody at all watched Hannity and Colmes for Alan Colmes, and Colmes himself found himself resented for being Hannity's straight man. It's hard to imagine that many liberals would be tempted by an offer to be a right-winger's punching bag in 2023.

Not even the Fox News crowd might watch any more. They no longer care what liberals have to say about anything, unless it's something a prosecutor could use against the liberal in a future show trial (q.v. Libs of TikTok).

Crossfire has had its day.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: No, the world needs less news shows, less 24 hour news channels.


Actually allllll the cctv need to be over the air
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The news should not have sides. It should not be entertaining. It should not be on 24 hours a day. The news should be a dry reading of events and facts. It should be a presentation of information, and that is it. It shouldn't be 'breaking' with the same story and no new information hour after hour. It shouldn't have a panel of four of the loudest contributors where their only qualification appears to be that they can put-and keep on-a shirt. It shouldn't have opinions or takes or, even worse, fake pearl-clutching in order to maintain their access.

I did my job at the Correspondents' Dinner. It would be nice if the news would do theirs. The only thing anyone should have gotten upset at was the fact that I made fun of a lady who died -- at no fault of her own -- and that FLINT STILL DOESN'T HAVE CLEAN WATER. And guess what? They still don't. Write about that you breaking news, outrage whores. But, instead, I'm sure you'll continue to write the headlines that get you the most clicks and have contributors on your shows that'll get enough viewers to keep the step-in bathtub company sponsor happy."

https://www.thedailybeast.com/michelle-wolf-on-how-the-media-is-hopelessly-addicted-to-trump?ref=author
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was wrong for calling them on their BS??! Whatever. It needed to be done.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There was a good show with people who disagreed politically, but it wasn't Crossfire:

Pick Your Friends - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 8SgBH8LPH2M
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tucker Carlson is correct woke people like John Stewart, given the correct reason, can be party 💩 poopers 💩.  And they will lecture you.

And. fark everyone, everyone, for making me agree with Tucker Carlson.


Heaven forbid that anyone should try to educate you.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrparks: Isn't that just The View with a few less ladies?


stuhayes2010: No, the world needs less news shows, less 24 hour news channels.


fewer
 
Monocultured
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: stuhayes2010: No, the world needs less news shows, less 24 hour news channels.

Actually allllll the cctv need to be over the air


Amazon just calls that "Ring."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "The news should not have sides. It should not be entertaining. It should not be on 24 hours a day. The news should be a dry reading of events and facts. It should be a presentation of information, and that is it. It shouldn't be 'breaking' with the same story and no new information hour after hour. It shouldn't have a panel of four of the loudest contributors where their only qualification appears to be that they can put-and keep on-a shirt. It shouldn't have opinions or takes or, even worse, fake pearl-clutching in order to maintain their access.

I did my job at the Correspondents' Dinner. It would be nice if the news would do theirs. The only thing anyone should have gotten upset at was the fact that I made fun of a lady who died -- at no fault of her own -- and that FLINT STILL DOESN'T HAVE CLEAN WATER. And guess what? They still don't. Write about that you breaking news, outrage whores. But, instead, I'm sure you'll continue to write the headlines that get you the most clicks and have contributors on your shows that'll get enough viewers to keep the step-in bathtub company sponsor happy."

https://www.thedailybeast.com/michelle-wolf-on-how-the-media-is-hopelessly-addicted-to-trump?ref=author


???????????
Would it matter?
I'm far Left. And, I always thought I was a lefty because of 60 minutes and Dan Rathers.

But Rathers is a GOP goon.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sinner4ever: Someone at Politico either didn't understand what Jon was saying or thinks that politics should only be a team sport.

No. Their saying Crossfire leaving left a vacuum, that got filled with one sided channels.  Where Left don't show up on X. And Right doesn't show up on Y.


Or where the real left isn't allowed on either X or Y.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snowjack: waxbeans: Tucker Carlson is correct woke people like John Stewart, given the correct reason, can be party 💩 poopers 💩.  And they will lecture you.

And. fark everyone, everyone, for making me agree with Tucker Carlson.

Heaven forbid that anyone should try to educate you.


Send me an email.  Don't kill the mood of my party. Dont get butt hurt at my airing of Soul Plane. And don't flame me on my Facebook feed.  I'll repeat, email me.  Privately.  Don't roast me on my time. At my party. Don't call me out on my feed.


Seriously.
Look if drunk, cocaine, using criminals half in the bag can kindly ask me to take my feet off their coffee table.  Woke Warriors can also kindly engage.  No??????????????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Monocultured: waxbeans: stuhayes2010: No, the world needs less news shows, less 24 hour news channels.

Actually allllll the cctv need to be over the air

Amazon just calls that "Ring."


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost as if Politico didn't hear a word he said during that brutal smackdown.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We don't need any show that's willing to hire Tucker Carlson.


Speaking of Jon Stewart...

Jon Stewart ridicules Tucker Carlson on Crossfire
Youtube XOYnYZKexBg
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And yes, I noticed it's in the article. Chances are that people won't click a Politico link.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: snowjack: waxbeans: Tucker Carlson is correct woke people like John Stewart, given the correct reason, can be party 💩 poopers 💩.  And they will lecture you.

And. fark everyone, everyone, for making me agree with Tucker Carlson.

Heaven forbid that anyone should try to educate you.

Send me an email.  Don't kill the mood of my party. Dont get butt hurt at my airing of Soul Plane. And don't flame me on my Facebook feed.  I'll repeat, email me.  Privately.  Don't roast me on my time. At my party. Don't call me out on my feed.


Seriously.
Look if drunk, cocaine, using criminals half in the bag can kindly ask me to take my feet off their coffee table.  Woke Warriors can also kindly engage.  No??????????????


Uhhh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
