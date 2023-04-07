 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Woman hit by car named after boy. Twelve arrested, so I'm guessing the name was "Van"   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, South Yorkshire, Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, South Yorkshire Police, Rotherham, Sheffield, loss, enormous loss, deeply distressing time  
hoohoodilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey at least she's a warm loving pillar
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why do I smell toast?  Anyone else smell toast?  I cabt type with my right hand for some reason, so it's slow going.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CSB: I new a guy named Van Brown who drove a brown van

That is all


Yes, yes, story hour is over. Move along
 
jvl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How long have the Brits been at war with commas?
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's 5 people with the first name Ford on the Wikipedia page.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RIP copy editors
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did we need to know that the car was named after a boy?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess it's better than Sue
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Commas, how do they farking work?
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We have an APB out for the following: Van Morrison, Van Jones, Van Wilder, Vincent Van Gogh..."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jvl: How long have the Brits been at war with commas?


Always been at war with EastComma
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, I was about to come make fun of subby, but nope, not this time.
 
Alchemy13
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You'd think the bloody BBC could invest in a few more commas to make that headline make some sense
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jvl: How long have the Brits been at war with commas?


Since Thatcher destroyed Sheffield's economy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That read like a filler piece from a Sinclair TV station.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: "We have an APB out for the following: Van Morrison, Van Jones, Van Wilder, Vincent Van Gogh..."


Van Johnson, Van Halen, Vangelis, Dick Van Dyke on high alert.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So ChatGPT is doing headlines now?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Commas, how do they farking work?


It's not the commas. I tried moving them around, adding, reducing, nothing worked to make sense.
I still don't know what the article headline is trying to say, and don't care enough to click
On to the next headline!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alchemy13: You'd think the bloody BBC could invest in a few more commas to make that headline make some sense


"Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo"
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: "We have an APB out for the following: Van Morrison, Van Jones, Van Wilder, Vincent Van Gogh..."


Wait! It's BBC. Shouldn't the boy be named 'Lorry'?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or his nickname was "Truck".
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alchemy13: You'd think the bloody BBC could invest in a few more commas to make that headline make some sense


Headline is perfectly fine English, unless you are purposely being obtuse or don't read English as well as you think you do.

It's a headline, not a sentence, so several rules change.

This is a perfectly clear headline - Woman hit by car named after boy arrested.
Which means this is also perfectly clear - Woman hit by car named after boy, 12, arrested.
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah?
Let me tell you how much fun it is to have 'Van' as part if your family name.

So often the space is omitted from my name.
Sometimes the word after the Van is omitted, so my full name isn't used.
Van has been treated as my middle name
Until pharmacies or anywhere else that sorts packages by last name actually know me, my prescriptions get filed under 'H' instead of the 'V' for Van

And the other part is easily letter substited to be 'Cheese'. being called 'Van Cheese' is awesome. Especially living in wisconsin. /s

Dutch: Cheesehead ✔
Wisconsinite: Cheesehead ✔
Name 'mispronounced': Van Cheese✔

Cheesehead ^3, or 'cubed', if you will.
🙄
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So a car was named after a boy that hit a woman   Twelve was arrested, so twelve was the name of the car or the boy?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Alchemy13: You'd think the bloody BBC could invest in a few more commas to make that headline make some sense

Headline is perfectly fine English, unless you are purposely being obtuse or don't read English as well as you think you do.

It's a headline, not a sentence, so several rules change.

This is a perfectly clear headline - Woman hit by car named after boy arrested.
Which means this is also perfectly clear - Woman hit by car named after boy, 12, arrested.


How about:
Woman hit by car named. Boy,12, Arrested
/periods are useful, also
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
videohelp.comView Full Size
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Vonteego Cummings as well
//half Volkswagen half montego
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: So a car was named after a boy that hit a woman   Twelve was arrested, so twelve was the name of the car or the boy?


Twelve? That's not a name. It has no cachet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i'm gonna assume the bbc's headline changed since tfa was greenlit, otherwise i'll be forced to feel badly for people who can't read headlines.
 
