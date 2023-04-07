 Skip to content
(Derby Evening Telegraph)   95-year-old didn't want to go on the cart, so he was taken to a hospital which promptly left him on a cart for almost 30 hours. Fortunately, he's in the UK so he won't also be billed $70,000   (derbytelegraph.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Government, Patient, Ambulance, Social work, Health, Country, Medicine, Liverpool  
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that the correct pronunciation of Derby is "Doiby."
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GOVERNMENT run (into the ground except for the wealthy, politicians) healthcare.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Socialized healthcare doesn't work!

CHECKMATE LIBS

/sarcasm if that's not obvious
 
crozzo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$70K? Scoff, scoff, scoff. We can hit that number with a couple of Tylenol and a sponge bath.
 
