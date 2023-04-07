 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice)   Former city Treasurer heading to jail for all sorts of things you'd expect a Treasurer to know better than to do   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Citizenship, United States, United Kingdom, Tax, Immigration, Sham marriage, Law, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him and the former treasurer of Pennsylvania would probably be best Budds.

/hey man, have fun
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, Philly tho?  I think that shiat would just be considered a minimum educational requirement

/and under-qualified for positions in Chicago
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should have known better than to get caught?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dang. MF'er bout to flown to motherf*cking Liberia and sh*t. Crazy. Dropped off in wherever TF. No thank you.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The charges predated his tenure as treasurer.

geez, my squeeky-clean white ass would love to get that job, but guess what
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People don't think people be the way they are, but they do.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jsmilky: The charges predated his tenure as treasurer.

geez, my squeeky-clean white ass would love to get that job, but guess what


You are only low grade smart and bad with numbers?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Dang. MF'er bout to flown to motherf*cking Liberia and sh*t. Crazy. Dropped off in wherever TF. No thank you.


I've never heard of a US citizenship being revoked!
I mean, a green card status, I can imagine, but after becoming a citizen, isn't one treated as a citizen and just sent off to prison?
Can other citizens be stripped of citizenship?!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jsmilky: The charges predated his tenure as treasurer.

geez, my squeeky-clean white ass would love to get that job, but guess what


What? You lack the credentials and experience but blame adversity hiring?
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I assume the partner in his sham marriage or someone who knew about it got in trouble and served this up to get out.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.