 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice)   Attacking a Pepsi driver on the road? What are you, some kind of Coke fiend?   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Grocery store, Assault, Bullet, 21-year-old Scott Thomas, Injury, Abington Township police, delivery driver, white van  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 11:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: [Fark user image 850x957]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Continue, the Cola wars do.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Shimoji - Pepsi Man Theme Song (ORIGINAL)
Youtube z54MpfR3XE4
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like something about the pandemic broke people and aggressive driving and attacks are getting worse
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scott Thomas, 21, struck the victim with a gun and shot him during an ensuing struggle, police said

Another dumbfark who shouldn't have access to a firearm.

How wunnerful.

Wunnerful.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dr Pepper, and I don't even care what's in it.    Someone theorized that it's just cola and rootbeer, but I'm not so sure.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stay classy Philly
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Dr Pepper, and I don't even care what's in it.    Someone theorized that it's just cola and rootbeer, but I'm not so sure.


Prune juice.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Stay classy Philly


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's getting too dangerous to deliver soft drinks.  We need some sort of remote control drink technology.  Let's call it... RC Cola.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But all I wanted was a case or two...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cached.imagescaler.hbpl.co.ukView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: [YouTube video: James Shimoji - Pepsi Man Theme Song (ORIGINAL)]


I've always liked how Pepsiman has that bling around his neck. I think more superheroes need to wear bling.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It seems like something about the pandemic broke people and aggressive driving and attacks are getting worse


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude baja blast in cans aren't released until mid June .
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pepsi is disgusting swill.

There, I said it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: It's getting too dangerous to deliver soft drinks.  We need some sort of remote control drink technology.  Let's call it... RC Cola.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.