(Some Guy)   Bronx man suing NYC and the NYPD for monetary damages, says NYPD officer planted a gun on him and then arrested him for firearm possession. The audacity of him accusing them of lying after being acquitted   (hellgatenyc.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Law, New York City, The Bronx, Jury, Lawsuit, New York, Police, Employment  
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't just balme the cops for this. Prosecutors should have a duty to vet their witnesses as well.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops lying?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/she needs to make room on her fainting couch for me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. There should be rules.
2. Obey or face the consequences.
3. People break rules and face little or no consequences.  And when they do people still defend them.
4. See the police scandals of each of the last 50 decades.
5. See January 6th attacks.
6. Lastly, When I think Law & Order i think GOP. The GOP like religion.  And want respect.  But they don't understand why January 6th was evil.
/
Meanwhile  ppl think I got issues? No. I have valid reasons to push back against you all's hypocrisy!

Which means I'm the antichrist.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juries stop taking cops word for anything. Wonder who they'll blame.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The important thing to remember is most cops and organized fascists are cowards. A little peaceful, armed resistance is usually enough to cause them to back down. The cops start minding their manners, that fascists are less likely to attack.

Just one example:
https://dallasvoice.com/drag-in-the-suburbs/
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Don't just balme the cops for this. Prosecutors should have a duty to vet their witnesses as well.


Should have been disregarded before they thought a boutique witnesses
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherfarkr
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
normmacdonald.jpg
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

There are rules, if cops lie they are supposed to get fired per NYPD policy.   They just don't follow the rules which makes sense if you realize that planting evidence is against the rules also but they still do it, and lie, and never face any consequences.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 1. There should be rules


Submitter should use a possessive before the gerund. The headline "...The audacity of him accusing them of lying after being acquitted..." should actually be "The audacity of his accusing them of lying after being acquitted."

Rules of grammar!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Monocultured: waxbeans: 1. There should be rules.
2. Obey or face the consequences.
3. People break rules and face little or no consequences.  And when they do people still defend them.
4. See the police scandals of each of the last 50 decades.
5. See January 6th attacks.
6. Lastly, When I think Law & Order i think GOP. The GOP like religion.  And want respect.  But they don't understand why January 6th was evil.
/
Meanwhile  ppl think I got issues? No. I have valid reasons to push back against you all's hypocrisy!

Which means I'm the antichrist.

The important thing to remember is most cops and organized fascists are cowards. A little peaceful, armed resistance is usually enough to cause them to back down. The cops start minding their manners, that fascists are less likely to attack.

Just one example:
https://dallasvoice.com/drag-in-the-suburbs/


That is very interesting.  Wow.
 
