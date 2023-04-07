 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Police on the lookout for a man & woman who took $1,500.00 worth of watches...from a convenience store?   (ky3.com) divider line
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why don't these morons wear masks? Sorry answered my own question.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is a lot of Folex and Amega watches, not to mention the Hag Teurs
 
IDisME
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't think they make a truck big enough to haul $1500.00 worth of convenience store watches.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sense we are not talking about Rolex's here. Guessing average price at about $20. What are you going to do with 75 watches?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IDisME: I don't think they make a truck big enough to haul $1500.00 worth of convenience store watches.


Maybe they can rent a truck there. Seems like a useful thing to have available there, and it is a "convenience store" after all.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My God, that's like... two college books worth of watches!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: Sense we are not talking about Rolex's here. Guessing average price at about $20. What are you going to do with 75 watches?


These two thieves have too much time on their hands
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image 212x238]


Guessing 1 of a $100 multi-million installations vs millions of $100 installations?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was the thief also after bananas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now that's convenience!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: Sense we are not talking about Rolex's here. Guessing average price at about $20. What are you going to do with 75 watches?


Sell them to a shady wholesaler for about a quarter on the dollar, usually
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In Philadelphia it's worth $50
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those little shiatty watches add up, subs.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: IDisME: I don't think they make a truck big enough to haul $1500.00 worth of convenience store watches.

Maybe they can rent a truck there. Seems like a useful thing to have available there, and it is a "convenience store" after all.


I don't think you can rent one of these:
th.bing.comView Full Size

at at "convenience store".
 
