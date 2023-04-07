 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOLD News 13)   "It's just alarming because you never think something like that could happen at your kid's school," Excuse me ma'am, do you even watch the news?   (kold.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Threat, Child, Family, Copyright, Charter school, Parent, Police, School  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Apr 2023 at 4:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: Catherine Glowa is a parent at the school and said she trusts Leman Academy of Excellence but is naturally concerned as a parent. "It's just alarming because you never think something like that could happen at your kid's school," said Catherine Glowa, parent. "Naturally, I wanted to know if it was any of my kids' grades, was it a child in my kids' class, I want to know who it is."

I have a feeling someone has an empathy problem.
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NIMBY!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Charter school parents lack awareness and empathy and think the world is somebody else's problem. If you ever have an issue, you can talk to the manager.

That's why they send their kids to walled corporate gardens that suck valuable resources from public schools
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Catherine, you're a farking idiot!!!!!
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I do feel safe, I think there should be more police officers there with their weapons," said Elijah Glowa.

Is Elijah a republican politician or a second grader...really no way to tell from this quote.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Sure, you'd expect this sort of thing at the Earp Brothers Academy down in Tombstone, but not here."
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

olorin604: "I do feel safe, I think there should be more police officers there with their weapons," said Elijah Glowa.

Is Elijah a republican politician or a second grader...really no way to tell from this quote.


A second grader would know that more guns doesn't help.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a good reminder for me as well as a parent for me to be in touch with my kids and talk to them about what's going on with them.


Yeah lady - that's called "raising" your children. They're not supposed to be feral.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

olorin604: "I do feel safe, I think there should be more police officers there with their weapons," said Elijah Glowa.

Is Elijah a republican politician or a second grader...really no way to tell from this quote.


Mentally...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I genuinely believe this person should wear a dunce cap for an entire year for this shiat.
 
the-turtles-run
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

olorin604: "I do feel safe, I think there should be more police officers there with their weapons," said Elijah Glowa.

Is Elijah a republican politician or a second grader...really no way to tell from this quote.


Most likely a second grader.  Conservatives are incapable of complete sentences.
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Right,, each morning we had to shoot our way out of our ditch,
walk 50 miles to school, get shot at all day, and when we got home our dad would,,,
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At the end of last week, Leman Academy of Excellence Oro Valley administration was made aware of verbal threats a Leman scholar made toward other scholars.

I just...no.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Catherine said this is a reminder to all parents to check in on their children.
"I believe a truly health and happy child would not be making these kinds of threats at school. It's a good reminder for me as well as a parent for me to be in touch with my kids and talk to them about what's going on with them. I do believe the safety of the school should be starting at home," said Glowa.
Wright said it could be as easy as a quick "How was your day?" or "Did you learn anything in school?"

WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK???

I....I just...

WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK????
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes I watch the news, but that's at those other schools.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pinner: NIMBY!!


If they're non-binary, that's none of your business. >=(
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

olorin604: "I do feel safe, I think there should be more police officers there with their weapons," said Elijah Glowa.

Is Elijah a republican politician or a second grader...really no way to tell from this quote.


More police officers with guns in schools making you feel safe sounds about white.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.