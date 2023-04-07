 Skip to content
(NBC News)   A former NYPD cop who was Jeffrey Epstein's cellie when he died has been convicted of the gangland-style torture and murder of four people. Probably just coincidence he strangled one of his victims to death   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Government, New York City, Lawyer, Jury, Nicholas Tartaglione, Burial, Illegal drug trade, Associated Press  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
islandwavesnews.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The latest from my Qanon cousin

Fark user imageView Full Size


So, I guess they don't care about #savethechildren anymore.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that Epstein had a cellmate, and a brutal psychopathic cop at that.   Was this widely reported when Epstien "hanged himself" in his cell?:
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The latest from my Qanon cousin

[Fark user image 850x927]

So, I guess they don't care about #savethechildren anymore.


I would be somewhat motivated to return a Michael Cohen version of that meme to them, not that they'd probably have the presence of mind to get the point.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone smells bad on the bus I'm on.

/yes, maybe you, guy, reading my screen while I type...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Harry Wagstaff: The latest from my Qanon cousin

[Fark user image 850x927]

So, I guess they don't care about #savethechildren anymore.

I would be somewhat motivated to return a Michael Cohen version of that meme to them, not that they'd probably have the presence of mind to get the point.


Well let me explain, conservatives only consider teenagers to be children who shouldn't be sexually exploited, when they are male, and only if they are being exploited by other males.  It is perfectly acceptable in their world for a full grown man to show sexual interest in a teenage girl, so long as she is either (a) someone they consider a whore, or (b) he plans on getting married to her.  Yeah, technically (a) is a sin, but you just confess your sins to Jesus, sob real hard, blame it all on pornography, and then announce loudly that Jesus has saved you and everything is okay.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Told you
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: TIL that Epstein had a cellmate, and a brutal psychopathic cop at that.   Was this widely reported when Epstien "hanged himself" in his cell?:


It was reported that he had a cellmate, but from a NYT article:

The New York City medical examiner determined he had hanged himself with a bedsheet on a night when he was alone because his cellmate had been transferred.

I don't know if there's any evidence supporting the claim that his cellmate was elsewhere at the time. For some odd reason the cameras near his cell had malfunctioned.
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I dunno,, it's hard to get too choked up about this...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Once I built an empire, made it run
Made it run nice and clean...
Once I built an empire, now it's done
Brother can you spare a tween?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tinyarena: [Fark user image 328x164]
I dunno,, it's hard to get too choked up about this...

[Fark user image 242x166]
Once I built an empire, made it run
Made it run nice and clean...
Once I built an empire, now it's done
Brother can you spare a tween?


Oh god, let's not open pandora's box of all the people Epstein was seen paling around with and invoke the BSAB assholes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Stud Gerbil: TIL that Epstein had a cellmate, and a brutal psychopathic cop at that.   Was this widely reported when Epstien "hanged himself" in his cell?:

It was reported that he had a cellmate, but from a NYT article:

The New York City medical examiner determined he had hanged himself with a bedsheet on a night when he was alone because his cellmate had been transferred.

I don't know if there's any evidence supporting the claim that his cellmate was elsewhere at the time. For some odd reason the cameras near his cell had malfunctioned.


Isn't this the guy that had originally attacked and tried to kill Epstein but couldn't finish the job?
Right before Epstein hung himself.

I'd be curious who the other four victims were and why they needed to be taken care of.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Someone smells bad on the bus I'm on.

/yes, maybe you, guy, reading my screen while I type...


Not cool.

I said NOT COOL!!
 
anfrind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NYPD is a criminal gang.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Life is full of co-inky-dinks
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah the US Virgin Islands AG filed charges against the bank that backed Epstein. She got fired by the governor, who's wife happened to be Epstein's on-island secretary when he was there. Nothing is going to come of any of this, too many important people on all sides are involved.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It is perfectly acceptable in their world for a full grown man to show sexual interest in a teenage girl, so long as she is either (a) someone they consider a whore, or (b) he plans on getting married to her. Yeah, technically (a) is a sin, but you just confess your sins to Jesus, sob real hard, blame it all on pornography, and then announce loudly that Jesus has saved you and everything is okay.


Repeat as often as needed.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: TIL that Epstein had a cellmate, and a brutal psychopathic cop at that.   Was this widely reported when Epstien "hanged himself" in his cell?:


He was his cellmate before he killed himself. He claims he stopped a previous suicide attempt by Epstein. Then they moved him to a different cell. Epstein killed himself, but the DoJ gave him the opportunity to do it.
 
