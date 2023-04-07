 Skip to content
(South Jersey Courier-Post)   64-year-old farmer, mechanic, and fireworks hobbyist may add chain-gang member to his resume   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
15
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stump removal tool

Or stump Installing tool.

Depending upon your level of expertise, sobriety
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Them pineys are a colorful lot.
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well for that kind of hobby you do need a license and permits I am sure and you probably need a lot of land.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is a larger than average tool.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's my RIGHT to bear explosive devices!!!

/for duck hunting
//never leave home without your mutated anthrax
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA:  He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail to a family member and his travel restricted to New Jersey.

/the 8th Amendment would like a word
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a lot of unanswered questions not addressed in the article l...like first of all how did he come across the ATF's radar. If this was a guy with his only little bright flashy bang hobby...that seems...weird unless he's under scrutiny for legally purchasing restricted chemicals like what happened to some fertilizer etc post Oklahoma city bombing thus just on a default list in case any of these farmers or hobbyists goes rogue. But even that wouldn't be enough. I'm guessing either a family member or connection to a militia triggered or something.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
May the good lord take a likin' to ya and blow ya up real good.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know that I've met a farmer that doesn't know how to make a pipe bomb
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you end up in Bellmawr NJ for some reason, do go to Dominic's Tavern and try their Fat Daddy wings
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"So what are you doing to protect my constitutional right to bear doomsday devices?"

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
FireSmith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm calling BS on this one. I manufacture tools and machines used to build commercial fireworks. I also teach courses detailing how to build commercial fireworks. With a metal container of that size containing at least a pound of flash powder, that wasn't a firework at all. It was a destructive device that would toss all sorts of shrapnel. farking moron....
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tokin42: I don't know that I've met a farmer that doesn't know how to make a pipe bomb


Just because you know how doesn't mean you do.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's my right to have a flame thrower. It's a hobby, throwing fire onto people/objects/buildings I don't care for.
 
