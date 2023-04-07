 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   If you're going to drive drunk, don't hit a police station   (apnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Honda, Police, 30-year-old man, Driving under the influence, Honda Accord, Velocity, Connecticut police officers, Police officer  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 1:14 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of me.
 
JessieL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're going to drive drunk, that's the very best thing you could hit. 

Maybe not for you personally, but I'm willing to sacrifice a few drunk drivers on this.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jumped right out in front of him
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hero tag off today ?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you don't like my driving, stay out of the police station

/username doesn't check out
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JessieL: If you're going to drive drunk, that's the very best thing you could hit. 

Maybe not for you personally, but I'm willing to sacrifice a few drunk drivers on this.


🤣🖤🤭
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hell of a time saver.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.