(CBS News)   Today in ACAB, New Mexico cops raid wrong house in response to domestic violence call, shoot and kill innocent homeowner, continue firing at his wife as she defends her family and property from armed gang members   (cbsnews.com) divider line
83
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

83 Comments     (+0 »)
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They haven't charged her...yet
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing we have so many guns and stupid cops in this country. If we just kill each other enough, we should be able to get inflation in check.

That poor family, Jesus Christ. Fire everyone involved. All of them. Charge them for f*ck sake.
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When all you have is a hammer....
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's a good thing we have so many guns and stupid cops in this country. If we just kill each other enough, we should be able to get inflation in check.

That poor family, Jesus Christ. Fire everyone involved. All of them. Charge them for f*ck sake.


Trust me, if the cops could figure out a way to arrest the guy they killed and charge him with a crime, they'd already have done that.

Oh, you meant charge the COPS with a crime.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: They haven't charged her...yet


Under the circumstances, I don't think the DA would touch it.
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're very sorry though.

Probably not sorry enough to hold anyone accountable or change any of their training.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family,"

Nothing but
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The citizens of the United States need to start protecting themselves from the police else they're going to find themselves in dire straits pretty soon....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
New Mexico police fatally shoot murder resident after responding to wrong house: "A very dark day"
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jack booted thugs
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's a good thing we have so many guns and stupid cops in this country. If we just kill each other enough, we should be able to get inflation in check.

That poor family, Jesus Christ. Fire everyone involved. All of them. Charge them for f*ck sake.


Let's not forget a huge monetary compensation for death, destruction, pain and suffering, etc.
 
lefthanded bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: The citizens of the United States need to start protecting themselves from the police else they're going to find themselves in dire straits pretty soon....


I think that's what this guy and his wife WERE doing
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OilfieldDrunk: They haven't charged her...yet

Under the circumstances, I don't think the DA would touch it.


seriously?  They'll bury her under the jail and we'll never hear another word about it and just go about our lives.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lefthanded bastard: HansoSparxx: The citizens of the United States need to start protecting themselves from the police else they're going to find themselves in dire straits pretty soon....

I think that's what this guy and his wife WERE doing


Well, they need more backup.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"good guy with a gun shot by police"
 
spleef420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vic Mackey and the strike team are at it again.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OilfieldDrunk: They haven't charged her...yet

Under the circumstances, I don't think the DA would touch it.


If they don't charge her, they look guilty.

It's not a matter of what the DA will do or winning the case -- it's just cover.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe stop training your officers to immediately respond to any perceived threat by opening fire, and you wouldn't have to be heartbroken about such things.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
according to a statement released by the state's Department of Public Safety.

The statement from the state public safety authority said

The statement said

the public safety agency said

according to the statement.

TFA is based almost entirely on official statements. Which are damning, but it makes me wonder how much worse the incident actually was.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the cop is in jail now on manslaughter charges?

No?

That's what I thought.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OilfieldDrunk: They haven't charged her...yet

Under the circumstances, I don't think the DA would touch it.


Odds?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only everyone were armed, this tragedy could have been averted.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I truly believe if we got rid of 90% of all cops. And do through testing of the remaining 10% to check for them for not being sociopaths, and put them all under the command of social workers that go out on calls with them then things would improve.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Maybe stop training your officers to immediately respond to any perceived threat by opening fire, and you wouldn't have to be heartbroken about such things.


These ain't bright guys, and many of them are awful people, so good luck with the sensitivity/ don't murder innocent civilians training.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
:grabs maga hat and lotion:

SAY THE PART ABOUT THE SHOOTING AGIN! IM ALMOST THERE!
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," he said. "There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it."

Nothing can FIX it, yes- but there's absolutely things you can say to make it better, like:

"I am handing over investigation of this incident to state authorities, and suspending all officers involved without pay, and placing them on house arrest pending the results of the state investigation."

or

"I'm disbanding this department and resigning as chief when that action is complete, as such reckless incompetence cannot be allowed to stand. I'm turning law enforcement over to state police and the sheriff until a more permanent solution can be reached."

or

"While nothing can rectify the loss of life, I've asked the DA to open a criminal negligence case against the responding officers, as it is the very least we can do to regain the public's trust, if that is possible."

Any of those things would be good. All of them would be better. None of them will happen, or come close to happening, and we all know why.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it."

"I resign, effective immediately" would be a hell of a start.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What I simply do NOT understand is why they do not have their motherfarking rollers on with lights and shiat right out front. There would be little doubt left you were cops if you did this and a homeowner, if they wanted to be extra cautious, could always call 911 and confirm there are cops outside their house.

Second, JUST HAVING A WEAPON should not be grounds to shoot. Maybe draw your weapon, but fark. Come one.

Third, IF the homeowner answered the door with a raised shotgun then

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you did not want to answer the door because you did not know who it was, then DON'T ANSWER THE DOOR. If you are scared, cover the door with your shotgun and CALL 911.

Everyone with guns, everyone afraid of crime that pretty much never happens to them, answering the farking door armed. Shooting through closed doors. This is crazy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
(destroys house, murders innocent homeowner)

"...Oh, is this 619 Riverside?"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," he said. "There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it."

Yeah well you need to offer to let the wife stab you as many times as she wants in the stomach with a serrated blade. It's only fair.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like the real problem is rudimentary numbers recognition.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," [police chief Steve Henbe] said.

fark your thoughts and prayers, sir.
And you will soon be extending a shiat-ton of money as well.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: "There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it."

"I resign, effective immediately" would be a hell of a start.


"I resign by stepping into this woodchipper" would be better.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hebbe said it was a "very dark say" for the Dotson family, the community and the police department.


Stephen Smith, CBS News
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: answering the farking door armed


welcometofarmington.jpg
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FeFiFoFark: Sounds like the real problem is rudimentary numbers recognition.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JustSayYo: "I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," [police chief Steve Henbe] said.

fark your thoughts and prayers, sir.
And you will soon be extending a shiat-ton of money as well.


The taxpayers will be anyway.
He'll retire early with a large pension.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family,"

Here is a great example of an honest cop that is telling us exactly what he will do for this situation and everybody is up in here giving him grief.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I didn't open the door because I didn't believe it was really the police banging on it, I sure as hell wouldn't open the door with a gun in hand.  Assume there were no cop car lights flashing outside, they probably didn't want to alert the intended arrestee.  Smarter thing would have been to call 911 and verify cops were real, arrange a peaceful surrender.  Yes it sucks to get arrested for someone else's warrant but it's something you can live through.  Then sue for wrongful arrest later and profit.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

guestguy: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x210]


Oopsie woopsie she muffed it up AGAIN
Youtube lvI7kkcvf7s
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's getting closer and closer to the point where people will just start farking shooting all cops they see on sight in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

/which seems overdue, tbh
 
Serious Black
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lefthanded bastard: HansoSparxx: The citizens of the United States need to start protecting themselves from the police else they're going to find themselves in dire straits pretty soon....

I think that's what this guy and his wife WERE doing


And the wife STILL stopped shooting once she realized the gang indiscriminately firing on her was backed by the government.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
33 years, ain't nothing changed.

Drug Raid At 4am
Youtube 011umGoEMfk
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another example of how having a gun in the house does not make you safer.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: "I am handing over investigation of this incident to state authorities, and suspending all officers involved without pay, and placing them on house arrest pending the results of the state investigation."



That officer doesn't have the authority to legally place someone on house arrest or to invalidate the union contract which the local elected government has agreed to. I'm not sure that the best resonse for illegal actions would be more illegal and undemocratic actions.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a fan of cops. But seems like the cops' version, which the story implies they'll back with body cam, is that they knocked on the wrong house. No one answers. They are walking away and some ahole just opens the door with a gun? If your goto move is to answer your door with a gun, I really don't give a fark if you get shot while doing it. Fewer people who default to answering their door with a gun is a good thing. If you live in a place so bad that you need to answer your door with a gun, you know... don't answer it... install a peephole... peek out of a side window... say "who is it?" loudly before opening... get one of those doorbell cams... There are options other than opening the door while holding/pointing a gun.
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, someone called for help because of violence and is probably still waiting due to the outbreak of accidental violence.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OilfieldDrunk: They haven't charged her...yet

Under the circumstances, I don't think the DA would touch it.


Theyll wait for a while first.  Like that innocent driver in Tempe that hit a cop who wasnt looking as he stepped out in traffic.......over a year later.  Falsified evidence, even though it was clearly on camera.

I did a GIS for it, couldnt find it.  Read it recently somewhere
 
