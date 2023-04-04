 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Newly elected UAW president Shawn Fain announces that the days of playing nice with auto makers are over   (npr.org) divider line
38
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took a trip to Northern Ireland a few years back, and believe me, you don't want to get on that guy's bad side.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😎
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No More Mr. Nice Guy
Youtube PE1vGT-hlLI

/the irony being Cooper is a conservative who would probably support the auto makers
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Shawn Fein might look like.

eightieskids.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hidden stone ripens fast, then laid bare like a turnip, can easily be cut out at last. But even then, the danger isn't past;  THAT MAN LIVES BEST WHO'S FEIGN / TO LIVE HALF MAD, HALF SANE

-Jan Van Stijevoort, flemish poet
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's Fain... goshdarnit
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good Union leader makes sure everyone gets their IRA contribution.  Whether the car is an Orange Order or a Black and Tan model, they'll make sure 26 parts get attached to the other 6 to make 1 car.

/Ireland.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: I took a trip to Northern Ireland a few years back, and believe me, you don't want to get on that guy's bad side.


Maybe he and the auto makers can meet up at a bar and settle things over a few Irish car bombs.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: A good Union leader makes sure everyone gets their IRA contribution.  Whether the car is an Orange Order or a Black and Tan model, they'll make sure 26 parts get attached to the other 6 to make 1 car.

/Ireland.


And no one ever has to work a Bloody Sunday

/DAMNIT
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: snowjack: I took a trip to Northern Ireland a few years back, and believe me, you don't want to get on that guy's bad side.

Maybe he and the auto makers can meet up at a bar and settle things over a few Irish car bombs.


This is why the Delorian failed
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electric cars have fewer parts and therefore should be simpler to put together.  Also, there's more precise electronics and less hoses and tubes and pipes and shiat.  IE, expect more layoffs in the various Detroit manufacturing plants, on both the part and final assembly sides, as everybody transitions to EVs.  Also, Tesla, for one, is non-union.  Not sure about the other small domestic electric automakers like Rivian and Lucid.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy sounds great but its probably bullshiat, I was in the UAW for a while.  I supported the union but they talked too much and did too little.  I was in a two teir system similar to the one described in the article. On the lower paid end.    I'm still a union guy, I'm just not an idealist.  I'm old now.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: What a Shawn Fein might look like.

[eightieskids.com image 326x326]


One does not simply make a Patriot Games reference in here, aye. You know, on second thought, maybe I won't have a drink with you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our workers get overtime on Saturday, but we're not working any bloody sundays!"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came in here with the "Hey, that guy's name is like Sinn Fein"

I see I'm waaaayyyy late to this party.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love this hard line approach, but to be perfectly honest I no longer have any belief that the goal of improved wages is attainable. Sure, Michigan might support the union, but then the plants will just upend and move to some third-world hellhole like Tennessee where the paid-off legislative supermajority can slowly dismantle all protections for workers.

Sorry to be a Debbie Downer but this is really where I think it's going. And it'll be even worse as soon as AI starts displacing labor, which I expect is going to happen far faster than anyone expects.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: I took a trip to Northern Ireland a few years back, and believe me, you don't want to get on that guy's bad side.


I am very pleased to see this reference was first in line.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: I would love this hard line approach, but to be perfectly honest I no longer have any belief that the goal of improved wages is attainable. Sure, Michigan might support the union, but then the plants will just upend and move to some third-world hellhole like Tennessee where the paid-off legislative supermajority can slowly dismantle all protections for workers.

Sorry to be a Debbie Downer but this is really where I think it's going. And it'll be even worse as soon as AI starts displacing labor, which I expect is going to happen far faster than anyone expects.


Going? It's been that way for 40 years.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're Shawn Fain, you probably think this post is about you...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: I came in here with the "Hey, that guy's name is like Sinn Fein"

I see I'm waaaayyyy late to this party.


Nah, patty's just going - no one's thrown up yet and we're a ways away from drunken late night bad decision making.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: I would love this hard line approach, but to be perfectly honest I no longer have any belief that the goal of improved wages is attainable. Sure, Michigan might support the union, but then the plants will just upend and move to some third-world hellhole like Tennessee where the paid-off legislative supermajority can slowly dismantle all protections for workers.

Sorry to be a Debbie Downer but this is really where I think it's going. And it'll be even worse as soon as AI starts displacing labor, which I expect is going to happen far faster than anyone expects.


GM, Ford and Stelantis aren't going to shut down profitable, high efficiency factories in the US and rebuild tens of billions of dollars of factories in foreign countries with less productive workers.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Feel_the_velvet: I came in here with the "Hey, that guy's name is like Sinn Fein"

I see I'm waaaayyyy late to this party.

Nah, patty's just going - no one's thrown up yet and we're a ways away from drunken late night bad decision making.


I don't appreciate that implication ya bastard!

(30 seconds later)

I love you, bro
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Electric cars have fewer parts and therefore should be simpler to put together.  Also, there's more precise electronics and less hoses and tubes and pipes and shiat.  IE, expect more layoffs in the various Detroit manufacturing plants, on both the part and final assembly sides, as everybody transitions to EVs.  Also, Tesla, for one, is non-union.  Not sure about the other small domestic electric automakers like Rivian and Lucid.


True enough for the assembly side of the house, but that's more than made up for by the complexity of high energy density battery manufacture. It's not quite to the level of chip manufacture, but there is a huge amount of materials science and production tweaking that goes into them. So for every one fewer Automotive Assembler job, expect one more Manufacturing Engineering Controls and Test Technician (Battery) position to open up.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well get what you can while there's still time.

The robots are coming.
 
GrymRpr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Detroit....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bdub77: I would love this hard line approach, but to be perfectly honest I no longer have any belief that the goal of improved wages is attainable. Sure, Michigan might support the union, but then the plants will just upend and move to some third-world hellhole like Tennessee where the paid-off legislative supermajority can slowly dismantle all protections for workers.


That's the genius of the U.S. constitution!

/jurisdictional arbitrage: capitalism's life support system
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're so Fain
You probably think this strike is about you.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here and I though Fein was against the union
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Halfabee64: What a Shawn Fein might look like.

[eightieskids.com image 326x326]

One does not simply make a Patriot Games reference in here, aye. You know, on second thought, maybe I won't have a drink with you.

[Fark user image 300x209]


"Patriot Games" has Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Mace Windu all working together.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We're here to ready ourselves for the war against our one and only enemy: employers"
.

Spoken like a true union goon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "We're here to ready ourselves for the war against our one and only enemy: employers"
.

Spoken like a true union goon.


Won't someone please think of the poor billionaires? Closing factories while raising their bonuses has gotta keep them up at night.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: HighlanderRPI: Halfabee64: What a Shawn Fein might look like.

[eightieskids.com image 326x326]

One does not simply make a Patriot Games reference in here, aye. You know, on second thought, maybe I won't have a drink with you.

[Fark user image 300x209]

"Patriot Games" has Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Mace Windu all working together.


He was tired of those Motherfu*king Irish, in the Motherfu*king house

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meanmutton: bdub77: I would love this hard line approach, but to be perfectly honest I no longer have any belief that the goal of improved wages is attainable. Sure, Michigan might support the union, but then the plants will just upend and move to some third-world hellhole like Tennessee where the paid-off legislative supermajority can slowly dismantle all protections for workers.

Sorry to be a Debbie Downer but this is really where I think it's going. And it'll be even worse as soon as AI starts displacing labor, which I expect is going to happen far faster than anyone expects.

GM, Ford and Stelantis aren't going to shut down profitable, high efficiency factories in the US and rebuild tens of billions of dollars of factories in foreign countries with less productive workers.


The company that I worked for moved manufacturing from way up north, to way down south, but still in the US, because the labor costs would be way lower. They found out that low productivity and low quality control wiped out all wage savings. The experiment lasted 2 years, and manufacturing was moved back up to the great white north. Most of the management and the bean counters were shown the door. I don't understand how people get MBAs and don't comprehend anything about business.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Erin Go Bragh-less!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Not sure about the other small domestic electric automakers like Rivian


Funny enough, Rivian is in the former Mitsubishi Motors North America (formerly Diamond-Star Motors) plant in Normal IL. That's the only Japanese plant in the USA that voted for UAW representation. It happened in the 1980s when the plant first opened and staffed up. There was some layoffs at CAT locally and enough strong union guys got hired onto DSM that they called for a union election. They voted for UAW representation and then quite a few of them were hired back at CAT as they recalled employees to work (wages were better at CAT, plus lots of guys had years of seniority to not give up). Anyways, the union guys from CAT got the UAW into DSM and then quite a few of them left to go back to work at CAT.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Stile4aly: snowjack: I took a trip to Northern Ireland a few years back, and believe me, you don't want to get on that guy's bad side.

Maybe he and the auto makers can meet up at a bar and settle things over a few Irish car bombs.

This is why the Delorian failed


dailynews.comView Full Size

Why yes, your right, my good poster. Well, that and all the coke the FBI gave me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Bith Set Me Up: HighlanderRPI: Halfabee64: What a Shawn Fein might look like.

[eightieskids.com image 326x326]

One does not simply make a Patriot Games reference in here, aye. You know, on second thought, maybe I won't have a drink with you.

[Fark user image 300x209]

"Patriot Games" has Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Mace Windu all working together.

He was tired of those Motherfu*king Irish, in the Motherfu*king house

[Fark user image 270x160]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
