(NPR)   The IRS isn't as well funded and efficient as the vast army of scammers
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wishing cellphone companies would make blocking these and email texts alot easier.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the American Taliban will keep it that way since that's how they make their longest green too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As designed"

\mainly by Republicans
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they send letters.

Letters like the one I got last year that claimed I hadn't filed my taxes. I had to reprint and resend my return along with a photocopy of the cancelled check that was included with the return they lost.  That was just a few weeks after Massachusetts claimed I short-changed them and I had to send in a copy of a cancelled check for an estimated tax payment.

But no... they aren't calling or texting.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snail mail?
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my youngest son was home alone he caught one of these calls.   When we got home he was panicked about our going to prison.

Now I spend as much time as possible on scam calls including letting them login to a virtual machine I have setup for this specific purpose.. fark them.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best way to avoid scams is the same as it's always been -- assume any unsolicited digital communication is fraudulent.  Even if you receive something that looks legit, reach out to the organization through the contact info on their website, not by responding to the communication you received.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good thing i have all my money in a bitcoin wallet like the guy from well sfargo said i should do.  that way the irs can't get it.  im glad he told me about it or i would never have known and they would have taken everything.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your phone rings and it's someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. Ominously, they say the police will be knocking on your door in minutes if you don't pay your taxes right then and there.

I once had a robocaller that the caller ID said was in "Italy" tell me he was a sheriff and was going to arrest me immediately if I didn't pay.

/On that topic, why can't phone companies just ban "Suspected spam" callers? I mean, you go to all that trouble to label it but stop there? I have never had one of those calls that was legitimate.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: The best way to avoid scams is the same as it's always been -- assume any unsolicited digital communication is fraudulent.  Even if you receive something that looks legit, reach out to the organization through the contact info on their website, not by responding to the communication you received.


that sounds like a lot of extra work - you can go right to the login site from the email they sent
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: I have never had one of those calls that was legitimate.


If it wasn't for spam calls I would have no calls at all.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IRS has plenty of staff and funding.   They spend it chasing the bottom 90%, but they are very diligent about it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been years, but the last time I had a call like this was a voice mail on the house phone. It was laughable. You could hear the other scammers, all with obvious South Asian accents in the background in the boiler room they had. No, I didn't call them back.

I had another call one time on a (likely spoofed) 202 Area Code number from the "Federal Department of Grants." I played with him for a few minutes until he insisted on getting my checking account info and hung up on him.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "As designed"

\mainly by Republicans


Its a feature....
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one call that wasn't spamming their phone number, I called them back an inch of times to ask questions. They started just yelling at me that they were sending the police to my door, so I kept calling asking when I should expect the cops because I had things to do and didn't want to miss them.

It amused me for an afternoon, but was ultimately pointless.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: good thing i have all my money in a bitcoin wallet like the guy from well sfargo said i should do.  that way the irs can't get it.  im glad he told me about it or i would never have known and they would have taken everything.


Sounds like a lot of work - my agent let me pay with Apple Pay Gift Cards.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more than 75,000 victims have lost $28 million

Less than $400 per victim on average?  That is seriously small-stakes scamming.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Wishing cellphone companies would make blocking these and email texts alot easier.


It is interesting.  Most people don't like crime. But we collectively agree companies can do business with criminals.

But, I'm the fascist.  Okay, ladies and gentlemen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure would be nice if the IRS would send me a bill instead of this stupid guessing game that we play. I'm betting that it would be cheaper for them as well. It would probably reduce fraud and mistakes as well and increase revenue.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just tell them I'm Canadian and they are violating international law by even contacting me.  I make up some NAFTA subparagraph aboot $10,000 fines and 5 year in prison per occurrence.  They hang up after that.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need about another 87,000 employees is what we need.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one tax scam that I didn't hang up on back in the day was a pretty slick operation; They had multiple characters, the "officer" gave a badge number, they put you "on hold" and bounced you between people, and at one point they hung up on you and called you back accusing you of hanging up on them.

I feel pretty dumb for entertaining them for as long as I did before just telling them that I knew it was a scam, but if I wasted enough of their time that they didn't scam someone else I guess it wasn't the worst thing I've ever done.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my situation renders any IRS scammer impotent to me.  It's one of those problems that I never had to worry about when I was dirt poor, eating blocks of cheese growing up.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Wishing cellphone companies would make blocking these and email texts alot easier.



Google does a ok job, it's wack-a-mole though. I get an ton of the we're taking you to court scam calls. Yes I'm a fark.com degenerate but not a real life one. I have 800+ credit, no debt, no collections. Sometimes they actually have my name, so they have to know some of my info from whoever they stole/bought the data from. You'd think they would pick a better target.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Your phone rings and it's someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. Ominously, they say the police will be knocking on your door in minutes if you don't pay your taxes right then and there.

I once had a robocaller that the caller ID said was in "Italy" tell me he was a sheriff and was going to arrest me immediately if I didn't pay.

/On that topic, why can't phone companies just ban "Suspected spam" callers? I mean, you go to all that trouble to label it but stop there? I have never had one of those calls that was legitimate.


I won the Jamaican Lottery once.  I'm still impressed as I've never been there and don't play the lottery.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OptionC: more than 75,000 victims have lost $28 million

Less than $400 per victim on average?  That is seriously small-stakes scamming.


Think of the hundreds of thousand who were smart enough and didn't pay anything and the time and equipment invested. How much can someone actually make from this? minimum wage?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: /On that topic, why can't phone companies just ban "Suspected spam" callers? I mean, you go to all that trouble to label it but stop there? I have never had one of those calls that was legitimate.


My phone only attaches the "Suspected scam" label AFTER the call is ignored or a message has been left. Not even slightly useful. But, I mostly ignore numbers not in my directory.
 
Brofar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't believe state sponsored media.
 
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alechemist: Wishing cellphone companies would make blocking these and email texts alot easier.


They wish the same. Unfortunately there's "their network" and "the rest of the world" and you'll be surprised to learn the rest of the world has some sketchy telecoms that lie to your telecom.
 
wontar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to work for the IRS. We absolutely made outgoing calls in my department. Usually to save the time of sending back a form that had some missing information. But some parts of the IRS absolutely call taxpayers before sending letters.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This Libertarian knows that an "adequately funded and staffed" IRS is just going to get better at putting the screws to average folk while the super wealthy avoid paying through Byzantine legal maneuvers. I vote NO.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wontar: I used to work for the IRS. We absolutely made outgoing calls in my department. Usually to save the time of sending back a form that had some missing information. But some parts of the IRS absolutely call taxpayers before sending letters.


Query: Making outgoing calls is a key red flag for a scam. How did you guys verify that you were you so you weren't routinely hung up on?

In that same vein, how did you verify you were reaching the correct persons to make corrections?

/No, this isn't snark; I'm genuinely curious.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Newer iPhones have a feature that will silence any incoming calls that are not in your address book. It does not cut down on the number of calls you get but it does cut down the annoyance.
 
