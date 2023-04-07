 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   People are just dying to get into this popular theme park   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooo Skeggy..
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De plane boss, de plane!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did Jared Lee Loughner get out so early and get a visa? Meanwhile I can't even get a job at Brinks to tell police someone's house is being broken into. Fml.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about this man that makes me think he has been confronted with real prospect of his demise previously..?

Repeatedly.

Perhaps by entire groups of people...
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that's bad, people are dying to get into cemeteries.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A 30-year-old man arrested in the investigation was released with no further action by the force.

"We have arrested a 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, on suspicion of murder."

Wut?   The Mirror where we can't even get our facts strait 2 paragraphs apart.
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: A 30-year-old man arrested in the investigation was released with no further action by the force.

"We have arrested a 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, on suspicion of murder."

Wut?   The Mirror where we can't even get our facts strait 2 paragraphs apart.


No, it makes complete sense. Two people were arrested, one was released without charge.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I Built a Theme Park With a 99.9% Death Rate - Parkitect
Youtube rafnUWedZws
 
