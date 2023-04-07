 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) People are having their lives upended after discovering what the "creme" in their Cadbury Creme Eggs is made of
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goat semen?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which only goes to prove, some people have pathetic, meaningless lives.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.


Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water, sugar, coloring and the scrapings of dried anal glands from a beaver??
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did they think it was made of?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it babies? It's babies isn't it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are utterly vile..I would NOT be surprised if they contained the very essence of
evil..icky..icky things...
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Which only goes to prove, some people have pathetic, meaningless lives.


Username checks out...
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jellied puppies?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kudayta: Pocket Ninja: Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.

I don't know, man.  Those things have always been awful.  The filling was too sickeningly sweet even to my 7yo self, and yes I remember.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
farkinlovit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's dollar store shampoo. Those things are about as gross as it gets...
 
Muta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Puppies.  Pureed puppies.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Those things are utterly vile..I would NOT be surprised if they contained the very essence of
evil..icky..icky things...


It's worse.  It's fondant.
 
ktybear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Freeze them. Once frozen wrap in puff pastry, brush with melted butter and pop them in the oven.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Goat semen?


I was going to guess donkey.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah I think you could have found out egg was in it by reading the label.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hobo scrapings?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The creme eggs are gross.

Caramel only ones for me, thanks.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Which only goes to prove, some people have pathetic, meaningless lives.


I'm reminded of the wise words of George Carlin "Some people are really farkin' stupid!"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What did they think it was, bunny jizz?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Those things are utterly vile..I would NOT be surprised if they contained the very essence of
evil..icky..icky things...


Santorum.

It's Santorum.
 
correction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What fresh hell is this?

"And, if you're a fiend for the fondant, it could be your lucky day as Subway are giving away free Cadbury Creme Egg subs completely free of charge today (Good Friday) in four of their stores."

https://www.eatthis.com/subway-cadbury-creme-egg-sandwich/
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad all you Farkers don't like them. Because they are delicious and that's  more for me
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I swear it was different years ago. The texture of the inside was actually like cream and the outside was made of actual chocolate. Now the inside has the texture of frosting left in the fridge and the outside is worse than Hershey's wax. It's like Krusty bought Cadbury.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh, the ingredients are written right on the wrapping. It's not like it's been a secret all these years.
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Caramel Eggs >>>>>>>Crème Eggs

No contest
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

correction: What fresh hell is this?

"And, if you're a fiend for the fondant, it could be your lucky day as Subway are giving away free Cadbury Creme Egg subs completely free of charge today (Good Friday) in four of their stores."

https://www.eatthis.com/subway-cadbury-creme-egg-sandwich/


Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: I swear it was different years ago. The texture of the inside was actually like cream and the outside was made of actual chocolate. Now the inside has the texture of frosting left in the fridge and the outside is worse than Hershey's wax. It's like Krusty bought Cadbury.


You were much younger and had terrible taste.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AirGee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
reyreyrey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No thank you, Easter Bunny!

*brawp brawp*

/fondon't
 
spleef420
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.


You gave a secret storage unit full of Cadbury Creme Eggs, don't you?
 
AirGee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x360]


The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Finding out that Oreo filling is Crisco, HF Corn Syrup and synthetically produced vanillin, really got me thinking that I should probably cut back to maybe only half a bag per sitting.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

correction: What fresh hell is this?

"And, if you're a fiend for the fondant, it could be your lucky day as Subway are giving away free Cadbury Creme Egg subs completely free of charge today (Good Friday) in four of their stores."

https://www.eatthis.com/subway-cadbury-creme-egg-sandwich/


SmugLife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More bad news:  there's no part of a chicken called a nugget


Anyway, the Cadbury Fruit & Nut bar is awesome.
 
spleef420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Er...*have*
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tmyk: kudayta: Pocket Ninja: Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.

[y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

I don't know, man.  Those things have always been awful.  The filling was too sickeningly sweet even to my 7yo self, and yes I remember.


I've never been able to handle really sweet stuff. I have a limit on that.

When I was 4 years old, my grandmother got me some Cookie Monster cupcakes with blue icing. I ate one and almost immediately projectile vomited blue icing all over the living room. I clearly remember it and since then I've had an aversion to large amounts of any kind of thing like icing.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well no kidding.  "Creme" was the giveaway.  Whenever you see that, it's short for "we can't legally call this stuff cream."  See also "cheez" or "froot".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.


PN, buddy, we need to have a little chat. I know you've been here a long time, and in that time, you've become something of a treasure to Fark. You a genuinely funny, and produce some amazing satire. But dude, sometimes you go too far.
5 guys French fries are amazing. Now don't get me wrong, yeah they are a *bit* overpriced, and yeah, *sometimes* they don't fry them long enough so they are as floppy and spongy as a penis on Game of Thrones, but when cooked right, and they don't skimp on the Cajun seasoning, they are absolutely amazing. And you only need to get one order for your whole table, as they take the serving container, put in the bag, and then just dump an entire basket of fries in, to were the fry container is just a prize you find when you eat your way to the bottom of the bag.
By all means, keep doing what you're doing.  I appreciate your work. But please, be respectful to 5 guys fries. At least when they bother to cook them right.
 
Bungles
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Those things are utterly vile..I would NOT be surprised if they contained the very essence of
evil..icky..icky things...


morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't wait for their insightful follow-up on hotdogs.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: OdradekRex: Goat semen?

I was going to guess donkey.


I was thinking a little further down the food chain
 
GetaLife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tmyk: kudayta: Pocket Ninja: Cadbury Creme Eggs are vile, the sort of disgusting normally reserved for abominations like Five Guys French fries, jellied meats, and beets. Their only saving grace is that they disappear for the majority of the year. By voluntarily eating one you sacrifice all rights to complain about any aspect of them and deserve any and all consequences that such ingestion may bring.

[y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

I don't know, man.  Those things have always been awful.  The filling was too sickeningly sweet even to my 7yo self, and yes I remember.


They're disgusting unless they've been in the fridge for a few hours and solidified.  Still painfully sweet, but not vomit inducing.

/ymmv
 
spleef420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: DuneClimber: OdradekRex: Goat semen?

I was going to guess donkey.

I was thinking a little further down the food chain


Squirrel spunk.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

correction: What fresh hell is this?

"And, if you're a fiend for the fondant, it could be your lucky day as Subway are giving away free Cadbury Creme Egg subs completely free of charge today (Good Friday) in four of their stores."

https://www.eatthis.com/subway-cadbury-creme-egg-sandwich/


An ad.

This particular fresh hell is an ad.
 
