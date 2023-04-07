 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Off we go into the wild blue HOLY FARK
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Americans love to hear themselves talk
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's why you practice "oh fark" scenarios over and over and over...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Americans love to hear themselves talk


This is not a trait unique to Americans. It's just that when one views mostly english-language social media content, you get mostly Americans.  For example, youtube recommends me about 50% spanish content, and there is a lot of mind-numbing content from not-Americans there too.
 
Still Brightfires
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That pilot has nerves of steel....
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Off we go into the wild blue HOLY FARK,
Climbing high into the SHIIIIIATTT!;
Here they come zooming to meet our FARKER!,
At 'em now, Give 'em the FARK! give em the FARK!
Down we dive, spouting our flame from HOLY FARK,
Off with one helluva AHHHH!
We live in fame or go down in flame. FARK!
Nothing'll stop the AHHHH KELLY CLARKSON!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: That's why you practice "oh fark" scenarios over and over and over...


That's definitely one of those days you learn why you keep simming that shiat.  Oh hey look I'm still alive!  So that's why we do that...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: That's why you practice "oh fark" scenarios over and over and over...


Which apparently they did as it looks like they landed safely. Best of a worse case scenario.
 
squidloe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Still Brightfires: That pilot has nerves of steel....


I'm wondering how they fit into the cockpit with those huge brass balls.
 
assjuice
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is about the tenth variation on this lame headline in the past few days. It's really uninformative and uncreative.
 
Oak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Americans love to hear themselves talk


You always talk, you Americans. You talk and you talk and say 'let me tell you something' and 'I just wanna say this'. Well, you're dead now, so shut up!
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fighterjetsworld.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thankfully it failed so quickly and there was sufficient runway/gras to safely land.  Engine may be shot, but the airframe is ok as they aren't making them anymore so should be able to repair and get the plane airborne again.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GhostOfSavageHenry: That's why you practice "oh fark" scenarios over and over and over...

That's definitely one of those days you learn why you keep simming that shiat.  Oh hey look I'm still alive!  So that's why we do that...


Definitely something to be said for repeated training/muscle memory.

It's been about 15 years since I went to sea but I could still get dressed out for firefighting/battle stations without any help. (not as quick as when I was in practice though) I even remember most of the mnemonics we used for different stuff.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its, uh, supposed to do that, right? Just go a little ways up then come back down again?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Americans love to hear themselves talk


GTFO of here with that trash
 
vsavatar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is exactly what I was taught to do if my engine failed on takeoff at my airport.  Land straight ahead +/- 30 degrees while trying to avoid the trees.  The worst thing you can do is try to turn around.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pilot handled it perfectly, as Juan said in the video. Before he took off he reviewed all the bad scenarios and locked in the correct response for each. He had about 3 seconds to lower the nose a bit to prevent stalling and get the gear down. As he was about to run out of concrete he ground looped (listen for the squeal of rubber) and kept it out of the weeds. All scary, but the pilot prepared to do the correct response and followed through just right. This guy can fly me around any time.
As an aside, Blancolirio (Juan Browne) is my absolute favorite to go to for his aviation accident analysis. He presents the facts from an airman's perspective and doesn't go in for sensational B.S.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Its, uh, supposed to do that, right? Just go a little ways up then come back down again?


Yes, but unless you fall back on your training, it would be very easy to panic and respond by pulling back on the stick and stalling it out.  Choosing to put it down immediately rather than trying to trouble shoot and run out of speed and altitude was a the proper call and not what every pilot does unfortunately leading to a far worse outcome
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Its, uh, supposed to do that, right? Just go a little ways up then come back down again?


If your name is Orville or Wilbur, yeah.

/or Howard
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Off we go into the wild blue HOLY FARK,
Climbing high into the SHIIIIIATTT!;
Here they come zooming to meet our FARKER!,
At 'em now, Give 'em the FARK! give em the FARK!
Down we dive, spouting our flame from HOLY FARK,
Off with one helluva AHHHH!
We live in fame or go down in flame. FARK!
Nothing'll stop the AHHHH KELLY CLARKSON!


Thread over...everyone go home.
 
