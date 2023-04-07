 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Judge: what did the defendant do? Strangle his own son? Alright, release him without bail   (nypost.com) divider line
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
SmugLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another NY ShiatPost story.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah after 30 years the dems finally lost me with the no bail shiat they've been pushing.  I get it for lessor offenses bc it's used to keep the poor in jail longer for weed and stuff, but some shiat has gotten way too lenient these days.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Allegedly"
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge must have kids
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bronx ex-con freed without bail after being charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson to death was rearrested Thursday - as it was revealed he admitted to choking teen Corde Scott for getting bullied at school.

Strangled his stepson to death, then another kid for getting bullied at school.

Throw this guy in prison for the rest of his term and then add aggravated assault on a child to it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: Yeah after 30 years the dems finally lost me with the no bail shiat they've been pushing.  I get it for lessor offenses bc it's used to keep the poor in jail longer for weed and stuff, but some shiat has gotten way too lenient these days.


Yeah, I'm sure that's why the "dems" "lost" you, Clem
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Even his public defender asked for $10,000 bail in the case."
"It was unclear why Minter wasn't immediately charged with a parole violation."

Unbelievable.  Seriously remove this judge immediately.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, this is what "bail reform" actually looks like.
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: azwethnkweiz: Yeah after 30 years the dems finally lost me with the no bail shiat they've been pushing.  I get it for lessor offenses bc it's used to keep the poor in jail longer for weed and stuff, but some shiat has gotten way too lenient these days.

Yeah, I'm sure that's why the "dems" "lost" you, Clem


Why insult a stranger for no reason over something you have no idea about?  Just bc politics?  Grow up.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark on a BMX: [Fark user image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


best me to it
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark on a BMX: [Fark user image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


There we go!  You're slipping, Fark.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: "Even his public defender asked for $10,000 bail in the case."
"It was unclear why Minter wasn't immediately charged with a parole violation."

Unbelievable.  Seriously remove this judge immediately.


I dont believe judges are allowed to being charges.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge in question is some sort of Jamaican activist.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should be feeding arrest and parole data into an AI system and have the AI determine the recommendations for bail decisions based on the history. (Clearly we need to ensure that we remove biases from the farking thing, given what has been happening there.) The judge can still decide whether or not to accept the recommendations, but maybe that would avoid obvious mistakes, or at least call to light the callousness or carelessness of the judge in question.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: The Bronx ex-con freed without bail after being charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson to death was rearrested Thursday - as it was revealed he admitted to choking teen Corde Scott for getting bullied at school.

Strangled his stepson to death, then another kid for getting bullied at school.

Throw this guy in prison for the rest of his term and then add aggravated assault on a child to it.


Except the prosecutor did not charge him with anything more than assault. For the actual crime he was charged with, release without bail is appropriate.

Blame the prosecutor, not the judge.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The tone of this article is so hilarious. It's almost like they're mocking Hochul for doing the very thing they've been saying she's not doing.

I get that the system isn't perfect, but to insinuate we're not locking people up enough is pretty comical. We are neck and neck with China for highest incarcerated population in the world, and they have A LOT more people.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why is the NYP even an accepted source on this site?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thingster: Remember, this is what "bail reform" actually looks like.


Bail reform only applied to non-violent cases. TFA even says that the man had a bail hearing.

Maybe judges shouldn't have this kind of discretion, but that's a whole different issue that has nothing to do with "bail reform".
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
released Wednesday by a lenient Bronx judge after getting hit with manslaughter and negligent homicide charges in Corde's Jan. 23 slaying

Subby undersold the headline.  He killed the kid.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Thingster: Remember, this is what "bail reform" actually looks like.

Bail reform only applied to non-violent cases. TFA even says that the man had a bail hearing.

Maybe judges shouldn't have this kind of discretion, but that's a whole different issue that has nothing to do with "bail reform".


Don't bother trying to use logic on right-wingers. Just say "fark you", and move on.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Yeah after 30 years the dems finally lost me with the no bail shiat they've been pushing.  I get it for lessor offenses bc it's used to keep the poor in jail longer for weed and stuff, but some shiat has gotten way too lenient these days.


Sure thing, account from 2004.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Bslim: azwethnkweiz: Yeah after 30 years the dems finally lost me with the no bail shiat they've been pushing.  I get it for lessor offenses bc it's used to keep the poor in jail longer for weed and stuff, but some shiat has gotten way too lenient these days.

Yeah, I'm sure that's why the "dems" "lost" you, Clem

Why insult a stranger for no reason over something you have no idea about?  Just bc politics?  Grow up.


Drew needs to pay for college tuition somehow
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No one likes his son.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Yeah after 30 years the dems finally lost me with the no bail shiat they've been pushing.  I get it for lessor offenses bc it's used to keep the poor in jail longer for weed and stuff, but some shiat has gotten way too lenient these days.


So you legitimately believe he is a threat to someone else? Does he have other kids?
Is he jobless? Did he get made to turn over his passport? Does he have strong ties to the community? Are you assuming he will get convicted? How can you be so sure, at this moment?
Is he likely to get the death penalty?
His he face Life in prison?

I ask this because that how bail is decided.  Not just outrage.
Sorry there is a line of questions and guidelines.  Sorry he won't be lynched today. Maybe if you scream enough we can skip the pick 6 and just lop off his head?????????
Is that better?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

downstairs: No one likes his son.


Well, yeah. He's no fun. He just lays there and doesn't participate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: "Even his public defender asked for $10,000 bail in the case."
"It was unclear why Minter wasn't immediately charged with a parole violation."

Unbelievable.  Seriously remove this judge immediately.


Maybe judges are trying to kill bail reform?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hear that he brought the kid into the world, and he can take him out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was he a flight risk?

Remember, to point of holding somebody without bail is notto protect the public; they are still presumed to be innocent.  Bail is to make sure they show up at trial; nothing more, nothing less.

If a defendant isn't a flight risk, it doesn't matter what crime they are accused of.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Why is the NYP even an accepted source on this site?


Outrage drives revenue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bdub77: Maybe we should be feeding arrest and parole data into an AI system and have the AI determine the recommendations for bail decisions based on the history. (Clearly we need to ensure that we remove biases from the farking thing, given what has been happening there.) The judge can still decide whether or not to accept the recommendations, but maybe that would avoid obvious mistakes, or at least call to light the callousness or carelessness of the judge in question.


1. It is clear judges are trying to make people hate bail reform.
2. Computers are only as good as the humans, thus programing will always be "racist".
3. Humanity has made life too difficult, we're doomed.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

max_pooper: bdub77: The Bronx ex-con freed without bail after being charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson to death was rearrested Thursday - as it was revealed he admitted to choking teen Corde Scott for getting bullied at school.

Strangled his stepson to death, then another kid for getting bullied at school.

Throw this guy in prison for the rest of his term and then add aggravated assault on a child to it.

Except the prosecutor did not charge him with anything more than assault. For the actual crime he was charged with, release without bail is appropriate.

Blame the prosecutor, not the judge.


The prosecutor asked he be held without bail. His own public defender asked for $10k bail. He was released with no bail anyway. WTF kind of judge would do such a thing?

*looks up info about the judge*

Ah, all kind of makes sense now.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
