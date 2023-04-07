 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Probably the toughest time in anyone's life is when you have to sell a loved one because they're the devil   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, that is a farked up story.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians shouldn't be allowed near children. When they can't groom them, they kill them.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would kind of prefer these types of stories not make it to Fark, simply because it kind of ruins the fun aspect of the site for me.  Anyone that treats kids poorly should be thrown straight out a tenth story window, posthaste.
It would be a quick, easy way to help clean up our shiatty society.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back to 1158 everyone...Thanks religious whackjobs..Thanks for keeping this magical
thinking nonsense going...
 
Pompatus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Emo Phillips reference, smitty.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Christians shouldn't be allowed near children. When they can't groom them, they kill them.


If the last name is Singh then the parents are Sikhs.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geeesus farking christ...
I didn't need to read that.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cked up story trifecta in play.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rodriguez-Singh

That's already a spicy mix.  Where the hell did these two even meet?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to disclose a person is possessed before selling them? Like when a realtor tells you that the previous owner buried a bunch of murdered hobos in the crawlspace of the house but the forensics team was pretty sure they got all the remains out before the trial.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Rodriguez-Singh

That's already a spicy mix.  Where the hell did these two even meet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: HotWingConspiracy: Christians shouldn't be allowed near children. When they can't groom them, they kill them.

If the last name is Singh then the parents are Sikhs.


One of them, maybe.

That doesn't change that Christians shouldn't be around children.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: macadamnut: Rodriguez-Singh

That's already a spicy mix.  Where the hell did these two even meet?

[Fark user image 850x637]


So glad I don't live near there, I'd waddle like a duck.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it Fark, it's only 6:58 in the morning here.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Walker: macadamnut: Rodriguez-Singh

That's already a spicy mix.  Where the hell did these two even meet?

[Fark user image 850x637]

So glad I don't live near there, I'd waddle like a duck.


If your toilet were capable, it would probably also be grateful.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: macadamnut: Rodriguez-Singh

That's already a spicy mix.  Where the hell did these two even meet?

[Fark user image 850x637]


Wait, there are Mexican restaurants in Spain?  I guess.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Christians shouldn't be allowed near children. When they can't groom them, they kill them.


"The best thing you can do for your kids is keep them away from religion."

-Zappa

\of course, given half his kids turned out to be assholes he might not have been the best person to give parenting advice.
\\but their assholeness may have been Gail's influence.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: HotWingConspiracy: Christians shouldn't be allowed near children. When they can't groom them, they kill them.

If the last name is Singh then the parents are Sikhs.


If true, that's even weirder. Sikhs aren't supposed to believe in things like a personal god (or devil). The religion was explicitly created as a rejection of Muslim and Hindu ideas.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: I would kind of prefer these types of stories not make it to Fark, simply because it kind of ruins the fun aspect of the site for me.  Anyone that treats kids poorly should be thrown straight out a tenth story window, posthaste.
It would be a quick, easy way to help clean up our shiatty society.


Why did you leave your safe place?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everything is the devil when all you have is superstition and religion.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pompatus: Nice Emo Phillips reference, smitty.


I've seen Emo exactly once. At a recent Weird Al concert.

Hey was pretty funny to me, a 38 year old who'd never seen his older work.
 
