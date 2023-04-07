 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man takes his children to McDonald's to help him take the drive-thru hostage because his UberEats order was incomplete   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Facepalm, Meal, Child, Protest  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I'm willing to go to jail because my McDonald's order was messed up!"
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
80 pounds worth of mackers?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

alechemist: 80 pounds worth of mackers?


I'm betting he has blood relations in Florida.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now there's a mug who needs a bat to the back of the skull.
 
oldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, the important thing is they all learn something.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to shoot the drive through worker when they forget the fries or short you a chick nugget.  Oh right, that's America.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 Shouldn't he be bald and a little more out of shape?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know what they say, the family that kidnaps together gift wraps together.

\it's not a very good saying.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fries via delivery service? Fail.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She said: 'As no criminal offences were being reported, management were advised to try and resolve the matter amicably but told to call back if they have any concerns for their safety and that of their customers.

how much money were they losing with this dude and his family causing a scene and blocking the counters and drivethrough?  a friend of mine worked 6 years as a McD manager and he would have tresspassed this dude and had cops escorting him out inside 20 mins.  wtf "no criminal offenses reported"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: I thought you were supposed to shoot the drive through worker when they forget the fries or short you a chick nugget.  Oh right, that's America.


oh shiat, not america.
too early for reading comprehension.
never mind on the above.  yay for everyone being friendly!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: "I'm willing to go to jail because my McDonald's order was messed up!"
[metro.co.uk image 540x720]

[imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x458]


But why should he accept the reality you just shrug to and bask in?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He doesn't get that the order was complete and the driver took the fries and soda.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you've got time to drive to McDonald's and be an asshole, you have time to drive to McDonald's and pick up your own McNuggets.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think that is why society is so guarded.
You never know when you are going to meet this person.

This person sounds very petty and bitter.  The order is not complete, so he has his excuse to take out his frustration at the situation on people that had nothing to do with the mistake.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should have saved a bunch of money and received hot food by just going there in the first place.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They forgot the fries (or chips as it were)?
TOTALLY JUSTIFIED!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I kinda want some Micky D fries now.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'In the meantime, I decided to drive to McDonald's to ask them to replace the missing items, but I was told it was 'against company policy' to do so.

I'm calling B.S. on that. Yes, most restaurants want you to resolve problems with the food delivery company but I've never been to a McDonald's where managers weren't trained to deescalate customer complaints. Any time I've gone back with an error in my order they never question me or even ask for a receipt, they simply give me whatever item I claim to be missing and usually a refund with it. Most fast food places realized decades ago that throwing $0.35 worth of food at someone to make them happy and get them to leave is far cheaper than arguing regardless of who is right or wrong.

As for our idiot protagonist, if going to McDonald's and wasting the entire evening was on the menu why didn't he just get a refund from Urber Eats (99% of the time they don't even ask for the food back) and order new food directly? He would have missed an opportunity to publicly act like a spoiled child in need of a beating, but would have got his food and spent the evening at home.

Basically this whole article is a press release from Mr.Shepherd to officially announce he's an idiot.
 
