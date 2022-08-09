 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 408 of WW3. Ukrainian classified war plans and weapons deliveries leaked on social media. Will it effect the Spring attack? Has it already? Welcome to your Friday Russo-Ukrainian War thread   (aljazeera.com) divider line
51
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The primary source for this story is the New York Times but I don't like to make the main link be paywalled so here's the NYT link.. I hope they figure out who is responsible so Ukraine can try them for espionage.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are the chances this is a false flag meant to confuse or mislead the Orcs? Remember the lengths the Allies went to, to confuse the Germans about when and where the invasion would occur?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Fortitude

Probably not, though. We will probably find out it is some Trump supporter.


Anyway, here are today's stats:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BTW, looking at the above chart on Cruise Missile kills, it looks like the Orcs are again running late on their scheduled missile sorties.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe they are saving them up to counter the expected Ukrainian offensive by killing more civilians.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No wonder Ukraine has refused to share many operational plans w us. They know half the we're rife w Russian assets
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irisclara: The primary source for this story is the New York Times but I don't like to make the main link be paywalled so here's the NYT link.. I hope they figure out who is responsible so Ukraine can try them for espionage.


Preface the link with "about:reader?url=" to get rid of the subscribe-wall.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all, up on a day off you lucky people. The news I choose to focus on, is that I'm hoping Wagner gets lots and lots of chances to use their cemetary. Here's your overnight war news dump from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, April 7
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Classified Documents on Ukraine's Counteroffensive Leaked to Social Media
The Pentagon is investigating the leak of documents relating to Ukrainian operations, which have appeared on Twitter and Telegram and that is widely available in Russia.

Wagner Boss: Everything OK at Cemetery and OK to Die Too
In a video posted to Twitter, with a backdrop of thousands of graves, the leader of Russia's main Bakhmut mercenary forces tells his men that death is part of life.

A Day in the Life of a Soldier on the Donetsk Frontline
Courage doesn't always roar, sometimes it's the quiet voice at the end of the day whispering "I will try again tomorrow" ― Mary Anne Radmacher.

Spain Arrests Two for Smuggling Military Kit to Russia
Spain uncovers group, including a Ukrainian, smuggling military equipment to Russia.

Macron Says 'Counting' on Xi to 'Bring Russia to Its Senses'
Latest on Macron's and Von Der Leyen's talks in Beijing - China appraised of European position and hopes, and now its up to it to respond.

If Bakhmut Falls - Will the West Abandon Ukraine?
Does Ukraine's ability to hold on to Bakhmut signify more than just military success or failure? What the Experts Say.

Ukraine Announces Conditions Before it Would Enter Negotiations on the Future of Crimea
Ukraine has refused to resume negotiations with Russia since it broke them off in April 2022 - but that may be about to change, on one condition.

Russian POW WAGNER Mercenaries Encountered
Lies, distortion, delusion or simply greed - what drives Russian WAGNER mercenaries to wage Russia's barbaric war against Ukraine.

Maria Lvova-Belova Ignores ICC Arrest Warrant to Give Speech at the UN Security Council
Russia, (mis)uses its prerogative to provide an opportunity to refute allegations of forced deportation of children from Ukraine, in spite of objections by U.N. members.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


CARTOON: Putin Announces a Special Fund for Rasshist Soldiers
Serhiy Kolyada on Putin's desperate efforts to attract more cannon fodder.

Financial Times: US, Germany, Hungary oppose offering Ukraine 'road map' to NATO membership.The United States, Germany, and Hungary oppose the efforts by some other NATO allies to offer Ukraine a "road map" for membership at the alliance's July summit in Vilnius, the Financial Times reported, citing officials involved in the talks.

Russia shells Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 children.A Russian projectile hit a house in the village of Stanislav, broke through the roof, and detonated, wounding a woman and her two children, according to Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

UK Defense Ministry: Russian troops 'have regained some momentum' in Bakhmut.Russian forces have recently "regained some momentum" in the battle for Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut after a delay in their advance since late March, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 7.

3 killed, 17 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 7. Three civilians were killed, and 17 more were wounded as of 9 a.m.

Melitopol Mayor reports explosions at temporary Russian base.Explosions were heard in the village of Vesele near the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on April 6, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian troops had been transferring their equipment and personnel to the village in the previous four days.

White House: Zelensky can determine if and when he's ready to negotiate with Russia.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can decide if and when to negotiate with Russia, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on April 6.

New York Times: Pentagon investigating classified Ukraine war document leak.Secret American and NATO plans for supplying aid to Ukraine ahead of its expected upcoming offensive were posted on social media earlier this week, prompting an investigation by the Pentagon, senior Biden administration officials told the New York Times.

Russian prosecutors demand 25-year prison sentence for Kremlin critic.Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza is accused of treason, spreading "false information" about Russia's military, and facilitating the activities of an "undesirable organization," Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti said on April 6.

And that's your lot. I'm starting a long weekend, so I'll see y'all again on Tuesday. Take care everybody, hug your loved ones and punch a Nazi when you can.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 25 through March 31 (Days 395 to 401) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks all for keeping this going every day. I wish the MSM was as diligent.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irisclara: The primary source for this story is the New York Times but I don't like to make the main link be paywalled so here's the NYT link.. I hope they figure out who is responsible so Ukraine can try them for espionage.


The best propaganda is one that has some truth to it.

Russia has plenty of intelligence gathering in Ukraine, the only question would be, why put on social media?  Why let enemy know you have real intelligence data?

Most likely some third party gathered openly available information and sprinkled documents with made up numbers.  The reason is to make UA intelligence chase shadows, because they will not know if someone purposefully leaked information and the third party added to documents to mask the source or the entire document is work of third party.

Either way UA will review, and may make changes in their upcoming battle plans.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harlee:

Probably not, though. We will probably find out it is some Trump supporter

Came here to say that.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: BTW, looking at the above chart on Cruise Missile kills, it looks like the Orcs are again running late on their scheduled missile sorties.

[Fark user image 850x128]

Maybe they are saving them up to counter the expected Ukrainian offensive by killing more civilians.


They keep saying their supplies of them are "nearly used up" and they'll be out of them any second now.

Air Force: Russia's supply of long-range, high-precision missiles 'nearly' used up
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Affect, not effect.

/Yes, I went there
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
06 Apr: Ukrainians Conduct a SUCCESSFUL COUNTERATTACK | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube XcaMHINrmlg

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
/No Denys
//No Artur
\|/ As is tradition
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the DailyKos article posted earlier those leaked plans are 5 weeks old but can still provide valuable information for the Russians.

The documents are 5 weeks old so they don't reveal the most current plans - but they are still full of valuable information for Russia. They've also, as emphasized above, likely been edited by parties unknown to spread disinformation.

I can hazard a guess who those "parties unknown" might be.

/affect, not effect.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Affect, not effect.

/Yes, I went there


I thought it was Affleck or is it Aflac
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do Utahns think of Biden's handling of the Ukraine war?

Not sure who asked or why, but ok.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*really* just hoping that was intentional misinformation leak, but i wouldn't bet on it.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kremlin's strategic aim in Ukraine is 'new world order'

One of those live update articles, so you may need to scroll to get to that item.

Sure, why not start the morning with some Ministry.

Ministry - N.W.O - HQ
Youtube imqvLToWH7k
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: What do Utahns think of Biden's handling of the Ukraine war?

Not sure who asked or why, but ok.


But then, what do croutons think about Biden's handling of the Ukraine war?

You ask one, you gotta ask the other.
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's lesson in Counting in Ukrainian:


Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 07.04.23
Youtube 12DSVVg7ztg


This concludes today's lesson.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irisclara: The primary source for this story is the New York Times but I don't like to make the main link be paywalled so here's the NYT link.. I hope they figure out who is responsible so Ukraine can try them for espionage.


Yes. Rooting out and bringing to justice the bad guys inside Ukraine is a necessity for both Ukraine's short and long term success--Here, acutely.
If this particular leak (how many more do we never hear about?) is from with in NATO, that's a whole 'nother thing.

"'To the trained eye of a Russian war planner, field general or intelligence analyst ... the documents no doubt offer many tantalizing clues and insights,' the Times said."

Difficulty: bolded.

::and still looking hard for any silver lining::
Honestly, I can hope this is leak is merely misdirection. (lately war news/scuttlebutt/misinformation has made me even more suspicious.) If not, at least Ukraine has had a bit of time to mitigate damage/reshuffle the plan.

Thanks for the links.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently some of the Russian Republics are getting a bit restive. There are reports of folks fighting the Russians in Ingushetia.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The world needs tranquillity': Ukraine urged to give up Crimea by Brazil's Lula

So, how much of your country are you willing to give up for world tranquility?  Or, does that only apply to Ukraine?
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear pootin,

Your much-overdue ass-kicking is now out for delivery, so it's far too late to cancel the order.

Bend over and get ready.

- Ukraine.
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a little eye candy about the self propelled mortars that UA is getting from PL

Poland to supply Ukraine with 24 units of 120mm M120K RAK self-propelled mortars
Youtube axZi44G_h1Y
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: Apparently some of the Russian Republics are getting a bit restive. There are reports of folks fighting the Russians in Ingushetia.


Good!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russians are offering up equipment and heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine's surrender hotline, official says
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russian Dude: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqfAMR4aTOw

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
images.unsplash.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eurovision 2023: Beatles statue clad in Ukrainian clothing

Fark user imageView Full Size


Already covered yesterday, but it's pretty cool, so I'm covering it again.

Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Remastered 2009)
Youtube vdvnOH060Qg
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hornwrecker: Here is a little eye candy about the self propelled mortars that UA is getting from PL

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/axZi44G_h1Y]


I haven't seen anybody say if those are being delivered promptly from existing stock or if it's another promise for eventually someday probably.  Really hoping for the former; modern mobile artillery capable of fast shoot-and-scoot is a big deal for the upcoming offensives.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

A year ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed the liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the enemy. Due to the strength of our warriors, the indomitability of our people, we won the battle for the North.

We will restore the territorial integrity of our state. Ukraine will win at the front. Ukraine will prevail in recovery. Ukraine will be victorious in restoring justice.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukrainian dolphins and sea lions find new home in Romanian aquarium

Russia: even turning cetaceans into refugees.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pundit on state TV argues that Putin's regime is coming to an end
Youtube 8CzM7txxZ5Q
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine says data leak is Russian effort to sow doubt about counter-offensive
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Interesting news for any sportsball fans in the thread. Lauri Markkanen is taking his sharpshooter skills from the NBA to the FDF. Helluva summer league to play in.

scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Thallone1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harlee: What are the chances this is a false flag meant to confuse or mislead the Orcs? Remember the lengths the Allies went to, to confuse the Germans about when and where the invasion would occur?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Fortitude


I see your operation Fortitude and raise you an Operation Mincemeat
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Mincemeat

Thoughty2 in case you want it in story form.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iipsxj3hRpE
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'We don't want war': Putin declares he's ready for NATO negotiations to end Ukraine terror

Well, if you don't want it, there's a very simple solution: end it and leave.  And, I love how they pretend like Ukraine isn't even involved in the situation and doesn't need to be involved in the negotiations.  They just want to talk to the US and Germany.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russians might have intentionally damaged MiG-29 jets allocated to Ukraine by Slovakia

Hopefully, they'll do a thorough inspection of the things before flying them.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Kremlin's strategic aim in Ukraine is 'new world order'

One of those live update articles, so you may need to scroll to get to that item.

Sure, why not start the morning with some Ministry.

[YouTube video: Ministry - N.W.O - HQ]


FYI, an overly zealous mod once yanked that picture because it technically shows too much ass.  I hope the YouTube play button gives her enough modesty to stay.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Security Service detains bot farm owner who sold "Ukrainians" to Russian propagandists
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russians might have intentionally damaged MiG-29 jets allocated to Ukraine by Slovakia

Hopefully, they'll do a thorough inspection of the things before flying them.


the line FTA i liked: we didn't establish intent by the Russians.

in other words, maybe the Russian technicians are just incompetent and not malicious
 
frankb00th
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heres the spring forecast for Ukraine.
It will be raining grenades with a 100% chance of drone swarms.
https://twitter.com/AndriyNafo18/status/1644010225140203520?s=20
It will be hot too.
https://twitter.com/Tendar/status/1644237165495238657?s=20
Real hot.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flab: RobSeace: Kremlin's strategic aim in Ukraine is 'new world order'

One of those live update articles, so you may need to scroll to get to that item.

Sure, why not start the morning with some Ministry.

[YouTube video: Ministry - N.W.O - HQ]

FYI, an overly zealous mod once yanked that picture because it technically shows too much ass.  I hope the YouTube play button gives her enough modesty to stay.


ignore all moderation efforts in progress, the moderators have been sacked and replaced with llamas.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobSeace: 'The world needs tranquillity': Ukraine urged to give up Crimea by Brazil's Lula

So, how much of your country are you willing to give up for world tranquility?  Or, does that only apply to Ukraine?


So this was the guy that everybody was so happy about a few months ago and he turns out to be an asshole. SURPRISE!!!
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Flab: RobSeace: Kremlin's strategic aim in Ukraine is 'new world order'

One of those live update articles, so you may need to scroll to get to that item.

Sure, why not start the morning with some Ministry.

[YouTube video: Ministry - N.W.O - HQ]

FYI, an overly zealous mod once yanked that picture because it technically shows too much ass.  I hope the YouTube play button gives her enough modesty to stay.

ignore all moderation efforts in progress, the moderators have been sacked and replaced with llamas.


That's a bad idea. Now all we need to do to beat moderation is install Winamp.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russian forces retreating?

Frontline reports suggest that Russian troops have begun withdrawing from their positions
 
