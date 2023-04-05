 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A møøse once bit my house plants   (alaskasnewssource.com) divider line
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you stop with the møøse jokes already?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a better moose trap, and the world will beat a path to your dour.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....the admins that approved this headline have been sacked.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman is the worst photographer I've ever seen.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i. love. this woman.  but yeah, Alaska summed up- maybe not in house moosesses, but rather in the fact that she left her door hanging open for the dog to come and go, With Snow On The Ground.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: That woman is the worst photographer I've ever seen.


Ahem....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎼 I thought it was a deer,
but now it's really clear; 🎵
we've got a major problem here. 🎶
 
