(ABL13 Houston)   Woman's hospital visit gets off on the wrong foot   (abc13.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Alright write with a sharpie on your foot if doctors have a 50/50 change of choosing the wrong one.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
won't have a leg to stand on ...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Alright write with a sharpie on your foot if doctors have a 50/50 change of choosing the wrong one.
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x931]


Almost did that with a few arrows when I as having the left nut removed.

I took a chance and figured they would know to remove the one that was a hell of a lot larger than the other one.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Alright write with a sharpie on your foot if doctors have a 50/50 change of choosing the wrong one.
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x931]


When I had an umbilical hernia repaired, the doctor circled it and drew a large arrow pointing to it (with a $600 medical-grade Sharpie - he said with a chuckle). Just marking surgery sites eliminated almost all errors.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is incredibly difficult for that to happen.

Pre-surgery, everything is confirmed and then reconfirmed - over and over.


Lots of people are involved too.

If the M.D. screwed up, that means a chain of others did too - repeatedly.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Alright write with a sharpie on your foot if doctors have a 50/50 change of choosing the wrong one.
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x931]


When I had my retinal detachment surgery they triple confirmed the eye and circled it with a purple sharpie, seems like common freaking sense since human error is the #1 cause of avoidable outcomes in medicine and it's a cheap and effective way to all but eliminate this class of screwups.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Measure twice, cut once.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkanaut: Measure twice, cut once.


Real men eyeball it.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Alright write with a sharpie on your foot if doctors have a 50/50 change of choosing the wrong one.
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x931]


Assuming your doctor knows how to read.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's gonna need time to heel.
 
