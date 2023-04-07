 Skip to content
(AP News)   Filipinos refuse to give up being crucified on Friday afternoons   (apnews.com)
    United States, Russia, Philippines, Catholic Church, Germany, Catholicism, Jesus, Black Nazarene  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
While the pain from the nailing was not as intense as anticipated, he said he always felt edgy before each crucifixion.

I'd say crucifixion is pretty farking edgy...
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I expect a reasonable discourse surrounding the topic of Christianity and extreme displays of religious devotion in this thread.
 
bdub77
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lindsay Graham inconsolable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
Youtube mGgMZpGYiy8
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's their decision. No need to crucify them over it.

/oh wait
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Young Ones Crucifail
Youtube w8SKTTT-_F4

Crucifixion is a really negative way to kill yourself, man.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Get over here and nail me!"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline nailed it subby.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: I expect a reasonable discourse surrounding the topic of Christianity and extreme displays of religious devotion in this thread.


Christianity is false, Islam is true!

/How did I do?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like they brought the shibari instead of the nails...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Religious people are weird.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: I expect a reasonable discourse surrounding the topic of Christianity and extreme displays of religious devotion in this thread.


There are other directions this thread could take....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
d.giro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish this was the only way they acted out their martyr complex.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When you thought you'd get nailed but you just get screwed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You must be really batt schitt crazy when the cult that brainwashed you says, "Whoa!"
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: When you thought you'd get nailed but you just get screwed.


That's when you go get hammered.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
shiat, let 'em me.

If all fanatical Christians stuck to torturing themselves instead of others, the world would be a better place.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"resumed after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. "

Good to know they followed social distancing restrictions before resuming stapling dudes to 2x6's ...
 
bdub77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: cards fan by association: I expect a reasonable discourse surrounding the topic of Christianity and extreme displays of religious devotion in this thread.

There are other directions this thread could take....

[i.pinimg.com image 500x750]


Is this where we start posting pictures of very attractive boys who look like girls? :P
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raeconteur: shiat, let 'em me.

If all fanatical Christians stuck to torturing themselves instead of others, the world would be a better place.


... be. Let 'em be. Shut up, I got Friday brain.
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Raeconteur: shiat, let 'em me.

If all fanatical Christians stuck to torturing themselves instead of others, the world would be a better place.


Geez, what's your hang-up? I wash my hands of the lot of you!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: "resumed after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. "

Good to know they followed social distancing restrictions before resuming stapling dudes to 2x6's ...


Of course, they're not crazy...
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One cross each. Line to the left.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bdub77: johnny_vegas: cards fan by association: I expect a reasonable discourse surrounding the topic of Christianity and extreme displays of religious devotion in this thread.

There are other directions this thread could take....

[i.pinimg.com image 500x750]

Is this where we start posting pictures of very attractive boys who look like girls? :P


This is a judgment-free zone, you may post those if you want
 
