(Daily Star)   Wrong way Brit drug lord known as 'Escobar of Essex' jailed after sending cocaine shipment to wrong country (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I belive they have a Hotel Coral there.

Not sure they repaired the sign though, last I was there the el and C and Es had gone dark
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh - the Escobar of Essex?  Is there a Mussolini of Manchester?   A Schwarzenegger of Sussex?  A Gandhi of Glasgow?

/the last example is of course deceased
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Measure twice
Cut once

The logistics department in his organization should probably also be reprimanded.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Measure twice
Cut once

The logistics department in his organization should probably also be reprimanded.


If British people understood even the simple basics of logistics, there never would have been a Brexit.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, who hadn't mistaken South Africa for Germany? Those Afrikaners all speak in that weird deutschy accent with mouths crammed full of beer and sausage. Could literally happen to anyone
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Heh - the Escobar of Essex?  Is there a Mussolini of Manchester?   A Schwarzenegger of Sussex?  A Gandhi of Glasgow?

/the last example is of course deceased


Don't forget Lawrence of Llanfairpwllgwyngyll
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pablar Escoblo, ladles and jellyspoons.
 
