 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Surely today's young leaders and innovators will save the world and not be the same corrupt fraudsters that the boomers were   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Fraud, JPMorgan Chase, Twitter, Crime, Customer, Forbes, United States, Line  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because human nature changes easily and frequently.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone insists "i'M nOt A bOomeR, i'M GENERAtIon jOnes"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Because human nature changes easily and frequently.


Exactly.

And don't call me Shirley.
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Power corrupts.

Not age.

Give them some more power and take some pressure off us old guys.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only rich non grifters are people who won the lottery
 
wrenchboy [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm starting to feel like "boomer" is turning into a slur. Everything wrong in this country and we get blamed for it. Most of this country's problems started with Nixon and his pals but I was in grade school at the time.

And you fackers want to blame us?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DeSantis is NOT a Boomer.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Societies will always have selfish sociopaths among us, its how we react to their selfish shiat-baggery that's gotta change.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Be interesting to take a 30 under 30 list from 30 years and see how many have been imprisoned.

I bet it's the same ratio.
 
Northern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Golf clap subby.  It turns out Millenials and GenZ also look professional in black turtlenecks and jeans.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You aren't reading all the crazy stories of the craptastic things "Influencers " are doing to make a buck on the Intar ~webiez!

Go straight to Jail!

/Remember Paris Hilton hyped up the Khardashians... oiy wey!

// just need more Rappers to shoot one another!

/// are biatch-coin scams and scammers included in this???
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course not.
Progress demands they find brand new methods of fraud and corruption.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: I'm starting to feel like "boomer" is turning into a slur. Everything wrong in this country and we get blamed for it. Most of this country's problems started with Nixon and his pals but I was in grade school at the time.

And you fackers want to blame us?


Ok, boomer.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every generation goes through seven phases, where the last phase is always boomer. I am your destiny.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: I'm starting to feel like "boomer" is turning into a slur. Everything wrong in this country and we get blamed for it. Most of this country's problems started with Nixon and his pals but I was in grade school at the time.


I think every generation blames those ahead of them for society's ills. Boomers like us on FARK blame the same assholes for the problems they create that other Farkers blame. The generation ahead of us is gone, mostly.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Forbes wasn't holding them up as future business leaders; they were honoring the grift.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't punish me for being a jerk, that's woke.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Every generation goes through seven phases, where the last phase is always boomer. I am your destiny.


They think it will never happen to them.
They're special, you see.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
AVOCADO TOAST HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
I fart on your beard.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: I'm starting to feel like "boomer" is turning into a slur. Everything wrong in this country and we get blamed for it. Most of this country's problems started with Nixon and his pals but I was in grade school at the time.

And you fackers want to blame us?


Well, because your generation espoused this "greed is good" mentality, instead of rewarding the hard work showed by your parents of "the greatest generation". Your generation also voted in Ronald Reagan by a large majority, leading to a direct decline of unions and wages, deregulated government and secured "free trade deals" that closed American factories and is now increasing pollution, people now can be bankrupted for life because of a single trip to the emergency room, and other things your generation has done to pull up the ladder behind them instead of providing a better life to your children and then blaming those children for existing if they were born into poverty.

Maybe if your generation wasn't so selfishly greedy, and taught future generations that greed is petty and harmful, maybe we wouldn't have these people trying to defraud others in order to get wealthy quick and would have social programs to help people who can't otherwise buy boots to pull themselves up by their bootstraps!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: whatsupchuck: Every generation goes through seven phases, where the last phase is always boomer. I am your destiny.

They think it will never happen to them.
They're special, you see.


Just like everyone before then.

Same as it ever was.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: wrenchboy: I'm starting to feel like "boomer" is turning into a slur. Everything wrong in this country and we get blamed for it. Most of this country's problems started with Nixon and his pals but I was in grade school at the time.

And you fackers want to blame us?

Well, because your generation espoused this "greed is good" mentality, instead of rewarding the hard work showed by your parents of "the greatest generation". Your generation also voted in Ronald Reagan by a large majority, leading to a direct decline of unions and wages, deregulated government and secured "free trade deals" that closed American factories and is now increasing pollution, people now can be bankrupted for life because of a single trip to the emergency room, and other things your generation has done to pull up the ladder behind them instead of providing a better life to your children and then blaming those children for existing if they were born into poverty.

Maybe if your generation wasn't so selfishly greedy, and taught future generations that greed is petty and harmful, maybe we wouldn't have these people trying to defraud others in order to get wealthy quick and would have social programs to help people who can't otherwise buy boots to pull themselves up by their bootstraps!


Spot on.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everybody's into disruption.Hey, baby, are you disrupting some things?  Are you shaking up the order?  Are you finding new and inventive ways to finance your narcissism, diving deep into the sleaze of enforced consumerism and sucking your own dick at how wonderful you are?
You're a disruptor--you don't live by the rules.  If it exists, you can exploit it.

I can't wait until your Mother  comes home and shows you how disruptionis really done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonas opines
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: wrenchboy: I'm starting to feel like "boomer" is turning into a slur. Everything wrong in this country and we get blamed for it. Most of this country's problems started with Nixon and his pals but I was in grade school at the time.

I think every generation blames those ahead of them for society's ills. Boomers like us on FARK blame the same assholes for the problems they create that other Farkers blame. The generation ahead of us is gone, mostly.


Blame the generation ahead of you until there's equal numbers older and younger, then blame them both equally until there's more after than ahead, then all the blame is on the younger generation.

But understand, it's never Your fault.  You've done your part.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Greed afflicts all generations.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Because human nature changes easily and frequently.


Or they learned from watching Dad? 🤷‍♂
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've learned never, ever to believe hype about up-and-coming heads of business. Zuckerberg, Musk, SBF, Bezos, Holmes, etc., all universally terrible people. Borderline sociopaths that should be heavily taxed and heavily overseen/regulated. But these publications come sniffing & swarming like hungry rats when someone starts amassing wealth.

"This person sure does have a lot of money, therefore they must be a world-changing force for good. Please, sir or madam, let us be near you so that it may feel like we too are near the money. Let us talk about your money. Tell us what you do with your money. I wonder how much money you'll have the next time we speak! Won't that be a story!"

'Move fast and break things' is the motto of a spoiled rich kid who knows they'll face zero consequences.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Well, because your generation espoused this "greed is good" mentality, instead of rewarding the hard work showed by your parents of "the greatest generation". Your generation also voted in Ronald Reagan by a large majority, leading to a direct decline of unions and wages, deregulated government and secured "free trade deals" that closed American factories and is now increasing pollution, people now can be bankrupted for life because of a single trip to the emergency room, and other things your generation has done to pull up the ladder behind them instead of providing a better life to your children and then blaming those children for existing if they were born into poverty.
Maybe if your generation wasn't so selfishly greedy, and taught future generations that greed is petty and harmful, maybe we wouldn't have these people trying to defraud others in order to get wealthy quick and would have social programs to help people who can't otherwise buy boots to pull themselves up by their bootstraps!


So you're going to expand on it, because why the fark not, this is America?

Selfishness has no generations.  You all raised yourselves up to be spoiled brats.  Nobody has to CHOOSE that, but you all did, and you whine about it 200 times more than any boomer ever whined about anything.  Your farking electronic babysitters, having your world delivered to you because hey, of course!  Thinking that somehow the country owes you a house, a good education, and lots of high-brow and highly consumptive entertainment, like travel.

Nobody ever promised you turds ANY of that, and they never promised it to me either, and I'm a farking boomer.
I never got most of it, because I am a real person who takes responsibility for my actions and my debts, not lives in some fantasyland where my standard of living is considerably above what I or the earth can afford.
And I'm cool with it, because I live in the real world.

Where the FARK do you guys get off?  This attitude right here is why I've given up on us saving the planet.  And the boomers didn't do it.  You little farkheads are going to seal the deal, with your heads in your manufactured world of infinite everything, delivered.

It doesn't exist.  It never did exist, you  spoiled little fantasists.

/and I like you.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: The only rich non grifters are people who won the lottery


And then the grifters descend on them like locusts
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Be interesting to take a 30 under 30 list from 30 years and see how many have been imprisoned.

I bet it's the same ratio.


30 years ago, some of this stuff wasn't a crime at all. Then again, there are new and novel ways to fraud it up, and the law is too old/slow to pick up on it, yet.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You will always have some that know how to play the game.
It's like a cross between American Idol, The Voice, Shark Tank, and Overboard.

There are no paths for better pay other than to go into management, which has its own rules.
Leadership used to be a calling but now it is an aspiration for more pay.
So you do get the occasional person that does corporate speak, knows how to say a lot with no substance.  People that are very good at validating that their baby steps forward are groundbreaking.  All confidence, because confidence is key.
BS literally only gets you so far.

Don't ignore the front line tech/agent that starts on the front line and becomes a leader within their team.  They then go on to become THE LEADER for all the teams in a geographic location, covering multiple markets.
For goodness sakes, don't use the word lucky when describing these people.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: AVOCADO TOAST HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
I fart on your beard.


I laughed heartily at this one...not sure why even but it landed just right.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.