Fark-ready headline: "Queensland police investigate whether disappearance of elderly woman linked to recycling"
    Recycling, Lesley Trotter, Old age  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They really appreciate if you go ahead and crush them before turning them in.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're right, everything in Australia is trying to kill you. Even the recycling
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, investigations yesterday afternoon and late into the evening, have led us to the conclusion that Mrs Trotter is in fact deceased," Massingham said on Friday. "The nature of that information specifically, I can't go into great detail. Suffice to say it is credible information we're acting on."

So...they're able to say for sure she's deceased, but cannot elaborate on that "information".  Sooooo....either video footage, or a lot of blood, or body part(s) with signs of removal post-mortem.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I Ate Shergar: [64.media.tumblr.com image 540x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here for this.
 
