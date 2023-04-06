 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Patient goes to hospital for kidney transplant, gets free inside-and-out wash and detailing courtesy of malfunctioning fire sprinklers in the theatre   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Sick, Surgery, Blood, Immune system, Immunosuppression, Autoimmune disease, Health, Kidney, Blood type  
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They can rinse him out in another OR, but they can't douse the kidney in sterile saline? They're going to bombarding him with antibiotics anyway...
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bummer. This is in my home town. The hospital where it happened is only a few years old and thus very modern but it sounds like it was a defective sprinkler which caused it. I'm surprised it wasn't some idiot sneaking a smoke somewhere they shouldn't have but as per TFA it was an equipment issue. I hope the guy gets his kidney soon.
 
jmr61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Talk about bad luck. Damn.

So what's his daughter look like?
 
