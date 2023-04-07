 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   Remember that "religious"school that Kanye ran? Well a new lawsuit shows that it was even more of a dumpster fire than first reported   (rollingstone.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is why he should have gone with Scientology... you never hear anything about Will and Jada's dumpster fire... I mean 'school'
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm extremely sad about all of this. It was such a huge honor and privilege to work at Donda Academy for Kanye West. I'm a huge Kanye fan. His first album was the first I ever purchased. I still enjoy his music, and I'll never deny his talent, but while his vision for the school sounds great on paper, it's just pure chaos and mutiny. It's like a mental hospital being run by the patients."

It just sounds like people go into these things for the wrong reasons.  I don't think a smart person would follow Kanye West into education.  I don't know if I'd recommend following him into music.

/This guy also had the misfortune of missing 20 years of better rap & hip hop.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know when I'm picking schools for my child, ones founded by bipolar university-dropout rappers are always at the top of my list, so I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find out that these may not be the criteria required for a quality education.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People worked for AND sent their kids to this place?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine seeing Ye's yeeting for the last few years and then deciding:  Yes, I want my child to learn from this man's methods.

Then imagine an entire school full of children who've been raised by parents who thought this was a great idea.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: I know when I'm picking schools for my child, ones founded by bipolar university-dropout rappers are always at the top of my list, so I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find out that these may not be the criteria required for a quality education.


What, you don't trust this guy
etonline.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Endless Sushi Lunches? Unagi Nagiri with Eel Sauce? Even that would get old eventually.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Swift's school would be properly run.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Endless Sushi Lunches? Unagi Nagiri with Eel Sauce? Even that would get old eventually.


No no, Endless, sushi lunches.

As in you start lunch and it keeps going for more then 24 hours.  Imagine the torture of generating that much bullshiat co-worker small talk.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a tax audit? Oops. The IRS only has the resources to go after the non-wealthy whose taxes are filed more simply.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: iheartscotch: Endless Sushi Lunches? Unagi Nagiri with Eel Sauce? Even that would get old eventually.

No no, Endless, sushi lunches.

As in you start lunch and it keeps going for more then 24 hours.  Imagine the torture of generating that much bullshiat co-worker small talk.


Instead of all the sushi you can eat....an endless lunch meeting? ICK. That sounds like a war crime.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: MrKevvy: I know when I'm picking schools for my child, ones founded by bipolar university-dropout rappers are always at the top of my list, so I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find out that these may not be the criteria required for a quality education.

What, you don't trust this guy

What, you don't trust this guy
[etonline.com image 850x478]


Why the fark is he wearing what appears to be a mouthguard, and what the fark does it say?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Muta: Taylor Swift's school would be properly run.


They would all die of marijuana poisoning.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BumpInTheNight: iheartscotch: Endless Sushi Lunches? Unagi Nagiri with Eel Sauce? Even that would get old eventually.

No no, Endless, sushi lunches.

As in you start lunch and it keeps going for more then 24 hours.  Imagine the torture of generating that much bullshiat co-worker small talk.

Instead of all the sushi you can eat....an endless lunch meeting? ICK. That sounds like a war crime.


"Endless Sushi Lunches" is the name of my Shonen Knife cover band
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: MrKevvy: I know when I'm picking schools for my child, ones founded by bipolar university-dropout rappers are always at the top of my list, so I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find out that these may not be the criteria required for a quality education.

What, you don't trust this guy

What, you don't trust this guy
[etonline.com image 850x478]


I wouldn't bring that guy a free sandwich at the intersection.  There is a point that that " too crazy to feed" instinct takes control, and I get all self-preservationny.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

serfdood: Bslim: MrKevvy: I know when I'm picking schools for my child, ones founded by bipolar university-dropout rappers are always at the top of my list, so I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find out that these may not be the criteria required for a quality education.

What, you don't trust this guy
[etonline.com image 850x478]

Why the fark is he wearing what appears to be a mouthguard, and what the fark does it say?


Balenciaga.
 
buster_v
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'm a huge Kanye fan. His first album was the first I ever purchased. I still enjoy his music, and I'll never deny his talent."


[squints] dude... sigh. He's not that good.  Really. C'mon. If we're going to start a school based on musical talent--why not go with someone who is REALLY talented, like Nile Rodgers. I think I'd send my kids to THAT school.

/actually I wouldn't
//Nile Rodgers is too sane to think he should have a school
///I can count to 3
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

serfdood: Bslim: MrKevvy: I know when I'm picking schools for my child, ones founded by bipolar university-dropout rappers are always at the top of my list, so I am shocked, shocked I tell you to find out that these may not be the criteria required for a quality education.

What, you don't trust this guy
[etonline.com image 850x478]

Why the fark is he wearing what appears to be a mouthguard, and what the fark does it say?


It has the name of an expensive fashion brand on it, and it has the name of an expensive fashion brand on it.
 
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: "I'm extremely sad about all of this. It was such a huge honor and privilege to work at Donda Academy for Kanye West. I'm a huge Kanye fan. His first album was the first I ever purchased. I still enjoy his music, and I'll never deny his talent, but while his vision for the school sounds great on paper, it's just pure chaos and mutiny. It's like a mental hospital being run by the patients."

It just sounds like people go into these things for the wrong reasons.  I don't think a smart person would follow Kanye West into education.  I don't know if I'd recommend following him into music.

/This guy also had the misfortune of missing 20 years of better rap & hip hop.


"I joined because I like Kanye music .... This place is run by insane people.". That person lacks a bit of self realization.
 
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How about a tax audit? Oops. The IRS only has the resources to go after the non-wealthy whose taxes are filed more simply.


Didn't Biden get them like 8 billion?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Although we have chosen a 2 story building for our "school," we do not conduct classes on the second floor because our founder and leader is afraid of stairs.

People became aware of this and still (a) worked there and (b) sent their children for education there. "Maybe my child could learn to be afraid of stairs."
 
thornhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:

West's various proclivities reportedly shaped all the goings-on at the school, down to what was served for lunch every single day: Sushi. "Students were not allowed to bring any outside food for anything other than water," the suit claims. "It was widely known that Defendant West spends $10,000.00 a week on sushi."

Well, I kinda support this.

Furthermore, West allegedly forbade crossword puzzles and coloring sheets; did not want children using forks or utensils; and prohibited classes from taking place on the second floor because he was "reportedly afraid of stairs." West's design preferences were a factor too, influencing everything from the color of cups and bowls (all gray) to the color and brands of clothing everyone was required to wear ("black from head to toe," no Nike or Adidas). West also allegedly "did not allow color in the classrooms or artwork hung on the walls."

JFC. It sounds like this school was headed to a mass suicide a la Jonestown.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Private religious school? Scam?

Obvious tag.
 
