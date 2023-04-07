 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   I got to keep movin', I got to keep movin'... there's a bobcat on my trail   (wfla.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinks it's a jaguar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a big kitty.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: bobcats can meow, however they cannot purr.
Cougars cannot meow, but can purr.
Jaguars can both purr AND meow.additionally, they can rip your face off.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
JUNGLE - KEEP MOVING (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube 7-lWzQd_xeQ
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've never been stalked by a bobcat, but I've been treed by a cougar.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've never seen anything like that!

"Advertisement. Video will continue in 30 seconds."

I still haven't seen anything like that.

Get farked local news website designers.
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pardon the pun, but bobcats really are cool cats. My sister lives in the hills and has one visit her house regularly. I saw it once while I was there. It saw me, but went about it's business. They're not afraid of humans, but they know to keep their distance. An amazing little package of wild.

For the record, my sister and her family refer to the bobcat as Bob, obviously. She feeds hundreds of wild quail in their driveway every evening before dark, then they sleep in their nearby trees for the night, which probably keeps Bob coming back.
 
