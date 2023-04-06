 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The pope likes porn. Huh   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why were you expecting? Everyone keeps telling him to lighten up.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pop Will Eat Itself - Touched By the Hand of Cicciolina (Video)
Youtube LNWu7Ejm_TM
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness,' he said, referring to masturbation.

'All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church,' he said.

'It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act,' he said.

So - masturbation still bad, you can be gay and Catholic as long as you follow their rules (no sex, no marriage) and abortion is wrong but we'll hate the sin love the sinner.

Why do people think this dude is so different, other than the way he words things?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So - masturbation still bad, you can be gay and Catholic as long as you follow their rules (no sex, no marriage) and abortion is wrong but we'll hate the sin love the sinner.

Why do people think this dude is so different, other than the way he words things?


Why did you expect the Pope to be something other than Catholic?  He may do, say, and write things that are surprising and even progressive for a man in his shoes but that dude is the most Catholic Catholic on earth.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised that the Pope is in favor of bashing the bishop?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The fascist (including the Catholic Church) enslavement machine thrives off the creation of "oops babies."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 'To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness,' he said, referring to masturbation.

'All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church,' he said.

'It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act,' he said.

So - masturbation still bad, you can be gay and Catholic as long as you follow their rules (no sex, no marriage) and abortion is wrong but we'll hate the sin love the sinner.

Why do people think this dude is so different, other than the way he words things?


Believe it or not everything you said would represent progress in the broader christian community
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i know mo4r Kris Chins than a chinese phonebook
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Story planted mid-article seems to be about one of his dyslexic, relationship-seeking parishioners
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Story planted mid-article seems to be about one of his dyslexic, relationship-seeking parishioners
[Fark user image 346x750]


Let it never be said that the Daily Fail is anything but classy.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
10 years in prison for 'unnatural intercouse'? Looks like not everyone agrees with the Pope. Jesus
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 'To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness,' he said, referring to masturbation.

'All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church,' he said.

'It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act,' he said.

So - masturbation still bad, you can be gay and Catholic as long as you follow their rules (no sex, no marriage) and abortion is wrong but we'll hate the sin love the sinner.

Why do people think this dude is so different, other than the way he words things?


Because "you can be gay and Catholic" is incredibly progressive for the Catholic church. This is actually an improvement.

But it is still the lumbering, highly conservative edifice of Catholicism.  You can't expect much good to come of it. If they simply do less bad I count it as progress, and Francis has been better at that than many others.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The pope is down with the underground?

Digital Underground - The Humpty Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube PBsjggc5jHM
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like he's a foot guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Story planted mid-article seems to be about one of his dyslexic, relationship-seeking parishioners
[Fark user image 346x750]


So doggy style is now a problem???
 
