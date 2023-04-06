 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "cited" (graphic content warning)   (iowacapitaldispatch.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad, Nursing, Surgery, Licensed practical nurse, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Nurse practitioner, Nursing home care, Pain, Medicine  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 7:30 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Place needs to be shut down
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The department has proposed two state fines totaling $19,000 against the facility. Those fines are being held in suspension while the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services considers imposing a federal fine.

A whole $19K? That'll learn 'em!

In 2021, CMS fined the facility $30,000, which was later reduced by 35% to $19,500 because the home didn't appeal the case. Last year, CMS fined the home $15,000, although that penalty was later reduced to $9,750 due to the lack of an appeal.

Oh, wait, it'll get knocked down because they... don't appeal it?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My God, what an awful story.  Iowa is near and dear to my heart, but their nursing home oversight is widely known to be subpar and, as outlined in this story, profoundly phuqing abysmal.  Be better Iowa.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Place needs to be shut down


This. And prevent the operators from opening a new facility in the state for 20 years.
 
Broktun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The local NH I am familiar with got cited. . .for too many dents in the pots.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stories like this make me hope an airplane crashes into my parents' house before we have to start talking about placing them in assisted living.

I know there are good ones. No idea how to find and get in them though.
 
cmwignatz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Stories like this make me hope an airplane crashes into my parents' house before we have to start talking about placing them in assisted living.

I know there are good ones. No idea how to find and get in them though.


I am probably closer to your parents' age than to your age and this story absolutely horrifies me.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.